Heatwave to 'roast' New York? Here's what forecasters are saying about record-breaking temperatures next week

A highly humid heatwave is expected to break all records in New York next week, with experts claiming that the feel of the days would be more like "walking through a swimming pool."

“Unfortunately, it’s going to be very humid along with the heat. It’s the type of air that feels like you’re walking through a swimming pool. It clings to you, it’s very sweaty," Fox Weather Meteorologist Stephanie Van Oppen was quoted as saying, according to an NY Post report.

Temperature levels are expected to soar to a high of 100 degrees on Monday and 102 degrees on Tuesday.

The dew point is also expected to touch the high 60s or even 70s on both days, and all these factors combined would be breaking down temperature records from the 1800s. According to a NY Post report, the previous heat records for both of these days were set at 96 degrees in Central Park in 1888.