Heavy rains and strong winds wreak havoc in Washington leaving thousands without electricity

Washington state is under a blizzard warning and facing severe flooding, particularly in Pacific where a levee breach occurred. Governor Ferguson advised residents to heed evacuation orders, as authorities conducted numerous rescues amidst widespread power outages affecting around 400,000 people.

LM US Desk
Updated17 Dec 2025, 06:55 PM IST
The city of Pacific in Washington state witnessed flooding overnight on Tuesday
The city of Pacific in Washington state witnessed flooding overnight on Tuesday

The state of Washington is facing difficulties as a large number of people have been left without power due to inclement weather. According to Fox13, as many as 400,000 people in the state were without power around 4 AM local time on Wednesday.

The regions bearing the brunt of the power outages were Clark, Pierce, Snohomish, Grays Harbor, Island, Thurston, Lewis and King counties.

Weather conditions in Washington state

This region has been battered by heavy winds and rainfall, which are also posing a major flood threat. The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory for the western region of the state, effective from Tuesday, 4 PM to Wednesday, 6 AM, as reported by mynorthwest.com.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result,” the advisory read.

Fox13 reported that the Skagit River is expected to reach the major flooding level around Wednesday morning, while a blizzard warning is in place for the Cascades and Olympic Mountains until noon.

Weather conditions to remain worrisome

Authorities have issued a blizzard warning that will be in effect till Wednesday afternoon. The city of Pacific, Washington, experienced flooding overnight on Tuesday after a levee on the White River was breached. A Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation order was issued. But this was not the only place facing such a predicament.

Governor Bob Ferguson has stated that the state needs to prepare for tough conditions that may persist for an extended period.

“We’re in for the long haul,” the Governor said at a news conference, as per The Columbian. “If you get an evacuation order, for God’s sakes, follow it.”

The Governor’s office reported that first responders had conducted 629 rescues and 572 assisted evacuations, according to The Columbian. The number of people under flood order is believed to have reached close to 100,000 at times. The NWS is predicting that such conditions may persist in the state until the last few days of the month.

A 33-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday morning after he seemingly drove past several warning signs. His car was discovered drowned in a flooded ditch. The authorities continue to ask residents of the state to follow advisories and directions of the authorities.

FAQs

For which period did the NWS issue a wind advisory for the western region of Washington?

The warning was in effect from 4 PM on Tuesday to 6 AM on Wednesday.

Which city witnessed flooding overnight on Tuesday?

The city of Pacific saw flooding on Tuesday.

How many people are believed to be without power in Washington?

Around 400,000 people faced power outages in the state.

