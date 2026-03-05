Hegseth claims Iranian leader behind attempted assassination plot against Trump was added to target list and eliminated

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States killed a leader of a group he claims attempted to assassinate Donald Trump, adding that the individual was added to a broader target list.

“Yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump was hunted down and killed,” Hegseth said. “Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh.”

He did not provide operational details about the strike.

Target list decision, but not primary mission Hegseth said the alleged assassination-related individuals were not the main focus of the campaign.

“While that was not the focus of the effort by any stretch of the imagination… I ensured, and others ensured that those who were responsible for that were eventually part of the target list,” he said.

He stressed that the primary military objective remained Iran’s missile systems.

“It wasn’t the priority of the U.S. effort… which was mainly focused on taking out missiles and launchers in Iran,” he added.

Airstrike opportunity used Hegseth said the US acted when the opportunity arose.

“But ultimately, if we have the opportunity to get at those who are trying to get at America specifically, we would, and so we eventually had the opportunity to do that from the air,” he said.

He offered no further details about the identity of the individual or the timing of the operation.

Background on alleged Iranian plot In recent days, Trump has referenced an alleged Iranian assassination plot from 2024, which Iran has denied.

According to reporting cited by US officials, intelligence obtained during the Biden administration in July 2024 prompted heightened security measures around Trump. Officials reportedly said there was no evidence linking the alleged Iranian plot to a separate assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Investigators have stated that the suspect in that incident acted alone.

Heightened security for former officials US officials have previously confirmed that several former national security figures received enhanced protection due to ongoing threats.

Those discussions stem from long-standing tensions following the 2020 US drone strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

No additional operational details Hegseth declined to provide further specifics about the strike or intelligence supporting the claims.

Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in assassination plots against US officials.

The Pentagon has not released additional evidence publicly.

