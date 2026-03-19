Hegseth drops blunt line: ‘It takes money to kill bad guys’ amid Pentagon seeking $200 billion more for Iran war effort

The Pentagon is seeking an additional $200 billion in funding for the ongoing Iran war, a massive request that is expected to face intense scrutiny in Congress, which must approve any new spending, according to the Associated Press.

The Defense Department has forwarded the proposal to the White House, the news outlet reported, citing a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity as the request has not yet been made public.

Hegseth signals flexibility on cost Speaking at a press conference on Thursday (March 18), Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth did not confirm the exact figure, indicating that the estimate could change.

“It takes money to kill bad guys,” Hegseth said, adding that the administration would work with lawmakers to secure funding.

“We’re going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we’re properly funded,” he said.

Congress yet to receive formal request While lawmakers have been preparing for a supplemental funding ask, it remains unclear whether the White House has formally transmitted the request to Congress for consideration, AP reported.

The absence of formal authorization for the war has also added to concerns on Capitol Hill, where members from both parties are reportedly uneasy about the scale and strategy of the military operation.