Former President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees for his second term are set for Senate confirmation hearings this week, following a contentious series of discussions. These appointments, which span critical sectors such as national security, public health, and labor, highlight Trump's commitment to implementing bold policy changes. In addition to traditional Cabinet roles, Trump has introduced an ambitious initiative aimed at overhauling federal operations, with tech mogul Elon Musk and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tapped to lead the effort. These picks underscore Trump’s focus on reducing government inefficiency and advancing his conservative agenda.



Pete Hegseth for Defense Secretary

Pete Hegseth, 44, a military veteran and former Fox News commentator, is a staunch critic of the Pentagon’s progressive policies. He pledged to eliminate diversity initiatives but faces challenges over past allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

Pam Bondi for Attorney General Pam Bondi, 59, a former Florida attorney general, is central to Trump’s plans for mass deportations and pardoning January 6 rioters. While vowing impartiality, she sidestepped questions on targeting Trump’s critics, raising concerns among Democrats.

Marco Rubio for Secretary of State Senator Marco Rubio, 53, could become the first Latino to hold the role of the nation’s top diplomat. Known for his hawkish stance on China and Iran, Rubio assured senators of his alignment with Trump’s less interventionist foreign policy.

John Ratcliffe for CIA Director Ratcliffe, 59, a loyal Trump ally and former intelligence chief, faced scrutiny for politicizing intelligence. He promised to maintain nonpartisanship within the agency.

Sean Duffy for Transportation Secretary Former congressman Sean Duffy, 53, pledged to oversee infrastructure projects, including electric vehicle policies, while advancing Trump’s rollback of emissions standards. Duffy’s ties to Tesla CEO Elon Musk were highlighted during the hearings.

Chris Wright for Energy Secretary Energy executive Chris Wright, 59, supports expanding fossil fuel production and expressed skepticism about climate change. He emphasised prioritizing energy independence and nuclear development.

Russ Vought for Budget Director Vought, 48, a key architect of Trump’s government overhaul plan, defended sharp spending cuts and regulatory rollbacks as central to his budget strategy.

Doug Burgum for Interior Secretary Burgum, 68, a former software executive, vowed to maximize energy production on public lands while balancing conservation responsibilities.

Lee Zeldin for EPA Administrator Zeldin, 44, pledged to scale back environmental regulations while acknowledging climate change as a serious threat.

Scott Turner for HUD Secretary Turner, 52, focused on addressing homelessness and revitalizing distressed communities during his hearing.

Scott Bessent for Treasury Secretary Investor Scott Bessent, 62, endorsed maintaining the dollar as the global reserve currency and independent Federal Reserve policies. He expressed readiness to impose sanctions on Russia.

Kristi Noem for Homeland Security Secretary South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, 53, described illegal immigration as an “invasion” and pledged a hardline approach to border security.

Elise Stefanik for UN Ambassador Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, 40, a vocal Trump ally, is poised to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik enters the role amid Trump’s pledges to end the Russia-Ukraine war and a fragile Gaza ceasefire. Her confirmation hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Brooke Rollins for Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, 52, head of the America First Policy Institute, will oversee farm, nutrition, and trade programs if confirmed. A close ally of Trump, her leadership at the Domestic Policy Council during his first term underscores her alignment with his agenda. Her hearing is slated for Thursday.

Kash Patel for FBI Director A staunch Trump supporter and critic of the FBI, Kash Patel, 44, is expected to reshape the bureau's role, emphasizing loyalty to the administration’s objectives. Patel’s confirmation hearing remains unscheduled.

Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, 43, will oversee U.S. intelligence operations. Known for criticizing Biden’s Ukraine policy, her approach may recalibrate the nation's foreign intelligence priorities.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the controversial 70-year-old environmental activist and vaccine skeptic is set to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy has drawn attention for proposing sweeping reforms to the FDA and NIH, sparking bipartisan debate.

Linda McMahon for Education Secretary Former WWE executive Linda McMahon, 76, is tasked with aligning education policy with conservative values, including potential school choice initiatives.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary Chavez-DeRemer, 56, a union-friendly Republican, has garnered praise from labor leaders but criticism from some conservatives.

Howard Lutnick for Commerce Secretary As head of Cantor Fitzgerald, Lutnick, 63, has championed Trump’s trade policies and will focus on countering China’s tech sector dominance.

Mike Waltz as National Security Adviser Without needing Senate confirmation, Congressman Mike Waltz, 50, will play a key role in shaping U.S. defense strategy, particularly against China’s military ambitions.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy: Reform Advocates Musk, 53, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and Ramaswamy, 39, a biotech entrepreneur, are tasked with evaluating and proposing reforms to reduce federal bureaucracy, cut wasteful spending, and streamline operations. The new initiative, dubbed the "Department of Government Efficiency," will have no direct authority, but its influence will stem from its collaboration with the White House. Neither Musk nor Ramaswamy will face Senate hearings, a rare exemption in Trump’s appointments.

Tom Homan as Border Czar Trump’s border security agenda takes center stage with the appointment of Tom Homan, 62, as "border czar." A former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homan is tasked with prioritising the deportation of illegal immigrants who present security threats. Trump’s promise of stricter immigration policies is a cornerstone of his campaign, and Homan’s appointment reflects this commitment. No Senate confirmation is required for this position.

Susie Wiles named White House Chief of Staff Longtime political operative Susie Wiles, 67, will assume the role of White House chief of staff, bringing with her a wealth of experience managing Trump’s successful 2016 campaign. Wiles is expected to bring stability and organization to the White House, a role that Trump struggled with in his first term due to frequent turnover in key staff positions. As chief of staff, Wiles will have significant influence over day-to-day operations but will not require Senate confirmation.

Stacy Dixon as Acting Director of National Intelligence In another key appointment, Stacy Dixon, 54, will serve as the acting director of national intelligence. Currently serving as the principal deputy director of national intelligence, Dixon is poised to lead the intelligence community at a time when Trump has vowed to release previously classified documents related to high-profile assassinations. Dixon, who was appointed by President Biden, will play a central role in this sensitive process.

