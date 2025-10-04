‘Here to drain our pockets’: Florida councilman ousted after racist anti-Indian remarks, calls black lawmaker ‘low IQ’

Florida councilman, Chandler Langevin, is facing potential removal from office after making controversial remarks targeting Indian immigrants and a Black lawmaker, prompting his colleagues to formally request that Governor Ron DeSantis intervene.

What did the councilman say?

Chandler Langevin, a conservative member of the Palm Bay City Council, sparked outrage with statements dismissive of Indian immigrants. He told reporters,

“Indians don't assimilate. They're here to drain our pockets and get back to India rich… or worse… to stay.”

Langevin further argued that the U.S. immigration system favours Indian immigrants at the expense of Americans:

“The immigration system works overtime against Americans and Indian immigrants are at the forefront of its abuse to enrich Indians at the expense of Americans.”

When pressed about his comments, Langevin said,

“I stand by my comments. Palm Bay will not become Dallas or Dearborn.”

Council takes action The Palm Bay City Council voted 4-1 to formally request Governor DeSantis remove Langevin from office. The lone dissenting vote came from Langevin himself, who defended his statements.

A Democratic council member criticised Langevin, saying,

“You brag about a proud Confederate heritage… white supremacy lost too. When you cling to that heritage, you're not showing strength, you're showing loyalty to failure.”

Controversy expands to other officials Langevin also targeted Democrat State Representative Angie Nixon, who is Black, calling her “low IQ.” Critics labelled the remark as racist. Langevin defended himself, insisting:

“I didn’t call Angie Nixon low IQ because she’s black. I called her low IQ because she has an absolute room temperature IQ.”

What happens next? Whether Langevin is removed from office now rests with Governor DeSantis, who has discretion over the council’s request.