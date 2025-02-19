‘Hurricane’ dog, the former Special Operations Canine deployed with United States Secret Service breathed his last at the age of 16. The most decorated K-9 in US history became a revered name after his heroic move. The black Belgian Malinois took down a White House intruder in 2014. This feat was remarkable as during the tragic time former President Barack Obama and his family were home.

Hurricane and another K-9 charged at 23-year-old intruder, named Dominic Adesanya, who thwarted into the North Lawn of the White House during Barack Obama's term. In the confrontation, the dogs successfully took down the suspect but sustained injuries.

Hurricane's awards The do-good doggie was recognised for his valour and bravery and was honoured with scores of awards, including the Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Award for Valor. Hurricane shared this award with his instructor and former Secret Service Special Operations Officer Marshal Mirarchi.

Other notable achievements for Hurricane included the United States Secret Service Award for Merti, the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals Order of Merit and the American Medical Center Top Dog. Hurricane was the first K-9 to be honoured with the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal.

‘Was my best friend,’ reminisces Marshal Mirachi “He was my best friend and meant the absolute world to me,” The New York Post quoted Marshal Mirachi as saying.

The former Secret Service Special Operations Officer said, “I was so lucky to be able to have an experience to know that my dog was willing to die for me.” Expressing remorse over the loss, Marshal Mirarchi said“He put his life on the line at the White House because he thought he was protecting me. I spent the rest of his life trying to repay him for what he did for me,” The New York Post reported.