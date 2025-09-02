‘He’s Trying’: Gavin Newsom mocks Trump’s health in viral Instagram post amid ‘Trump is Dead’ rumours

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has jumped on the viral “Trump is Dead” hashtag, continuing his social media feud with US President Donald Trump. In a post on Instagram, set to the soundtrack of Reba McEntire’s, I’m a Survivor, Gavin Newsom shared a montage poking fun at Trump’s health issues and public blunders.

Advertisement

Captioned “He’s trying”, the clip features some of Trump’s most awkward moments - from stumbling on the steps on Air Force One to recoiling from a squawking eagle and being bumped in the chin by a reporter’s microphone.

The video draws a sharp contrast between the commander-in-chief’s lavish lifestyle and the song’s lyrics about a “single mom who works two jobs,” while also highlighting recent bruises spotted on the president’s hands.

Advertisement

In a separate Instagram post, Gavin Newsom escalated his criticism, stating, “Trump is the most destructive and damaging individual in my lifetime.”

Gavin Newsom mimics Donald Trump’s social media style For the past month, Gavin Newsom has adopted a Trump-style approach to social media, using his GovPressOffice X account to post in all-caps, boast about his own achievements, and coin playground-style insults aimed at conservative media personalities, mirroring Trump’s long-standing tactics.

For instance, on 13 August, Newsom posted a dramatic message amid the ongoing blue state vs. red state feud over redistricting: "DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!! (THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE!)," Newsom's press office posted on the social platform X. “STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES.”

Advertisement

He continued, “PRESS CONFERENCE COMING HOSTED BY AMERICA'S FAVORITE GOVERNOR, GAVIN NEWSOM. FINAL WARNING NEXT. YOU WON'T LIKE IT!!! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.”

In another post, Gavin Newsom responded to Trump posting “GOOD NIGHT!!!” with a curt “Night night grandpa!”

Trump resisted responding for several weeks, but eventually fired back on August 20 with a post on Truth Social, saying: “Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls. He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California.”

Advertisement

What is the “Trump is Dead” trend? The hashtag “Trump is Dead” began trending on August 30, alongside variations “Trump Died” and “Donald Trump death”. Unverified clips showing ambulances near the White House fuelled speculation, though the rumours were unfounded. The trend originated from meme culture, parody posts and satirical references.

Trump’s recent absence from public events and his known health issues added to the speculation. But the trend is being driven by misinformation and viral social media chatter.

So, where was Trump during the weekend, as the rumour spread? While the internet buzzed with searches for “Trump is Dead”, an undisturbed Donald Trump remained at his Virginia estate. Media reports showed Trump with his granddaughter Kai entering on Saturday morning, entering a vehicle and heading to his Trump National golf course in northern Virginia.

Advertisement

What did Vice-President J D Vance say? The speculation intensified after Vice President J D Vance commented on presidential succession. In an interview with USA Today recently, the 41-year-old Vance said, “If, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days.”

Did The Simpsons predict Trump’s death? The Simpsons has long been associated with uncanny political predictions, including Trump’s presidency in 2000 and re-election in 2015. At San Diego Comic-Con, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said there was “no end in sight” for the show. He joked that it might only end after Donald Trump’s death. “When you-know-who dies, The Simpsons predicts that there will be dancing in the streets. Except President Vance will ban dancing,” he quipped.

Advertisement

However, contrary to viral TikTok claims, the show never predicted Trump’s death in 2025. Many of the circulating videos showing “Simpsons predictions” are AI-generated fakes.

Is Donald Trump sick? Donald Trump, 79, was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition affecting blood flow in the legs. His April health report declared him “fully fit,” but photos showing swelling in his ankles and bruises on his hands have reignited speculation about his health.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also defended Trump’s health, saying, "President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day."

Advertisement