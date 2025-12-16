High wind warning in parts of Washington, advisory in Oregon — gusts could damage power lines, uproot trees

A high wind warning is in place for some places in the US, which might create tricky conditions for travellers or those working outdoors.

According to local media reports which cited the National Weather Service (NWS), a high wind warning has been issued for eastern Washington, from Tuesday 10 pm local time to Wednesday 4 pm.

The warning is for the Washington Palouse, Upper Columbia Basin, Moses Lake Area, Waterville Plateau, Spokane, and Northeast Blue Mountains.

"Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected and up to 70 mph isolated gusts. In areas with saturated soils from previous recent rainfall, trees and power lines could see higher impacts," the NWS said.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, the NWS warned, saying widespread power outages can be expected in affected areas.

"Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles," the NWS further warned.

The weather service advised residents of affected areas to remain in the lower levels of their homes during in windstorm, and avoid windows.

"Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive," it warned.

Meanwhile, the NWS has also issued a wind advisory for Oregon, also valid from 10 pm local time Tuesday to 4 pm Wednesday.

In Oregon, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, along with gusts up to 55 mph is expected, as per the NWS.

The warning is in place for Northern and Eastern Klamanth County, Central and Eastern Lake County, and Western Lake County.

Here, too, the NWS warned of potential power outages from affected power lines.

It said unsecured objects were likely to be blown away, and could also move loose debris.

Warning levels Tiered NWS wind alerts signify different levels of threat, and those affected are advised to prepare accordingly.

High wind warning: The highest level, this indicates sustained strong winds with even stronger gusts. People are advised to seek shelter. Those driving should keep both hands firmly on the wheel and slow down.

The highest level, this indicates sustained strong winds with even stronger gusts. People are advised to seek shelter. Those driving should keep both hands firmly on the wheel and slow down. Wind advisory: Indicates strong winds, but not strong enough to warrant a high wind warning. People are advised to secure outdoor objects and take caution while driving.

Indicates strong winds, but not strong enough to warrant a high wind warning. People are advised to secure outdoor objects and take caution while driving. High wind watch: Advisory warning of possible sustained and strong winds. People are advised to prepare for contingencies. How to prepare? While it's not possible to prepare for all contingencies, there are some steps you can take to prepare for a high wind scenario.

