‘Higher tariff, and worse…’: Donald Trump threatens foreign nations amid US Supreme Court's tariff blow

US President Donald Trump, through his social media Truth Social post on Monday, 23 February 2026, threatened foreign nations that if they side with the US Supreme Court judgment, they will potentially face higher tariffs on goods imported to the United States.

In his post, Donald Trump said that any country which has allegedly ripped off the United States, side with the court order, will face much higher and worse forms of import tariffs.

“Any Country that wants to ‘play games’ with the ridiculous supreme court decision, especially those that have ‘Ripped Off’ the U.S.A. for years, and even decades, will be met with a much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to. BUYER BEWARE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” said Donald Trump in his post.

US Supreme Court's tariff blow The US Supreme Court invalidated the import tariffs imposed by President Trump on foreign nations, calling them illegally mandated using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

These laws were originally made for use in case of national security emergencies or threats. However, soon after the order, Trump announced his plans to hike tariffs under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act.

Trump imposed 15% tariffs under Section 122, which allows the US President to impose “temporary import surcharge,” also known as an import tariff, on goods imported under a Balance-of-Payments (BOP) authority.

However, this tariff rate will be applicable for a period of 150 days without any approval from Congress. The new tariffs are a measure which is kept to correct a balance of payment issue in the US economy, yet experts claim that there is no deficit to show in this case.

Does Trump need Congress's approval? Mint reported earlier citing the law under Section 122, Donald Trump will be needing the approval of the US Congress to extend the up to 15% tariff rates on all US imports.

However, Trump, in another social media post on Truth Social, said that he allegedly does not need to go back to get Congress approval for imposing tariffs. The US President also highlighted that they are allegedly calling the US Supreme Court's judgment ‘ridiculous and poorly crafted.’