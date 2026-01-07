Hilton drops Minnesota's Hampton Inn Lakevill hotel over cancelled ICE bookings—Here's what happened

The General Services Administration (GSA) has removed the Hampton Inn in Lakeville, Minnesota, from its list of approved lodging options for federal employees after the hotel declined to accommodate ICE agents and immigration officers, according to a report by Fox News.

Emails released by the Department of Homeland Security and ICE on Monday indicated that the hotel was “not permitting any ICE or immigration agents to stay at the property.”

The Trump administration has increased the number of officers in the area after allegations of fraud involving Somali immigrants.

"We are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems. Hilton is - and has always been - a welcoming place for all," the company said on X.

See the post here:

Amid mixed reactions online from consumers, with some calling for a boycott and others vowing to support Hilton, the hotel operator is the latest U.S. company after Cracker Barrel to distance itself from moves that were criticized by the Trump administration and its base, according to a report by Reuters.

Hilton made its comments after a video was posted on X on Tuesday which suggested ICE agents were still being refused rooms at the Hampton Inn in Lakeview, after Hilton and the independent operator of the hotel apologized for an initial incident.

See the viral video here:

"A recent video clearly raises concerns that they are not meeting our standards and values," Hilton said. In a previous statement, Hilton said the property was independently owned and operated, Reuters reported.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the department welcomed Tuesday's move by Hilton.

"Discriminatory business practices targeting DHS and deliberately undermining federal law enforcement are unAmerican and have real business consequences,” she said in a statement on X.

McLaughlin posted on X that the agency has yet to receive any response from Everpeak Hospitality. DHS said on Monday that after ICE officers reserved rooms using official government email addresses and rates, a Hampton Inn staff member canceled their bookings on January 2, according to a report by Reuters.

"We are not allowing any ICE or immigrant agents to stay at our property," read an email from the hotel posted on X by DHS.