Hilton Head Drowning: Indian man Saumen Kundu, 49, identified as victim of a drowning in US' South Carolina

According to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, authorities have identified a person who lost his life by drowning on Thursday at a Sea Pines beach in Beaufort County. The deceased has been confirmed as Saumen Kundu, a 49-year-old man from the state of Georgia, Abcnews4 reported.

Officials rushed to the spot after receiving a call around 7 pm that stated water emergency. When reached, they discovered that Kundu and his son had been trapped by a rip current while swimming. Two nearby witnesses heard their calls for help and jumped into the water to try to rescue them.

Fire and Rescue teams from Hilton Head Island, together with Shore Beach Services, responded to the scene and helped bring both the victims and the bystanders safely back to shore.

After reaching land, lifesaving efforts began right away for Kundu; however, despite the quick actions of both the bystanders and emergency personnel, he was ultimately declared dead.

"Mr. Kundu died on July 24, 2025 at approx. 7:51 pm on scene at a beach in Sea Pines from drowning. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating police agency," WJCL quoted the coroner's office statement as saying.

It added, “It was learned the victim and his son were caught in a rip current while in the water. Hearing calls for help, bystanders entered the water to assist the victims. Hilton Head Island Fire and Rescue, along with Shore Beach Services, arrived on scene and assisted in bringing both victims, as well as the bystanders, back to shore.”

“Once on shore, lifesaving efforts were immediately started for the father. Despite the efforts of bystanders and first responders, the man was later pronounced dead,” the statement concluded.

‘Extending full support to the family’ "We are deeply saddened by the news of a tragic drowning incident near Hilton Head Island that claimed the life of an Indian national. Consulate is coordinating with local authorities and humanitarian groups and extending full support to the family during this difficult time," the consulate said.

This summer, four drowning incidents have occurred in Beaufort County, with the latest happening on Thursday, according to authorities. Earlier in the month, a father and his son were swept into rough waters off Hunting Island, leading to the father's death by drowning.

