Hindu community in America slams JD Vance amid remarks on wife's faith, demands apology: ‘He’s not the pastor in chief’

The Hindu community in India and the United States raged with anger this week over Vice President JD Vance's comments that he hoped that his wife Usha Vance, to was born to a Hindu family and raised with the religion's value, would eventually convert to his Catholic faith.

The controversy erupted earlier this week when JD Vance was addressing a ‘Turning Point USA’ event in Mississippi, and was asked if his wife would “come to Christ”.

“Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I've told her, and as I've said publicly, and as I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends -- do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” the Vice President said.

A video of Vance's comments went viral on social media quickly, and soon faced a backlash from Hindus and the Hindu community.

How did the Hindu community react to JD Vance's comments? JD Vance's comments on Usha Vance's religion drew instant backlash from the Hindu community, with people of the faith saying that the Vice President was not respecting his wife's religion and values.

According to Suhag Shukla, executive director of the Hindu American Foundation who was quoted by The New York Times, Vance's remarks meant “basically saying that my wife, this aspect of her is just not enough.”

“If you were any ordinary pastor, then whatever,” Shukla, who criticised both Democrats and Republicans in the past, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“But he’s not the pastor in chief, he’s the vice president wanting to be president,” she added.

Shukla said that the comments come as an “added kind of fuel to those fears” of the Hindu community, which is facing a lot of ‘uncertainty’.

On social media platforms too, Hindu activists schooled Vance over his comments, demanding apology from him.

“We demand a full apology from VP JD Vance right now for insulting Indian-Americans, immigrants, Hindus, multi-lingual Americans and even his own wife, his own kids and in-laws, cousins. Apologize now. You are vice president. A complete disgrace. You were born trash are remain so,” a Hindu activist group posted on X.

JD Vance faces backlash from Hindu community

Another group, called the Hindu American Foundation, also slammed Vance, saying that over the recent month there has been a rise in anti-Hindu sentiments, often coming from Christian sources.

“If your wife encouraged you to re-engage with your faith, why not reciprocate that and engage with Hinduism too?”

“You are the VP. It’s more than reasonable (and well within precedent) for a Christian public figure such as yourself to acknowledge the positive impact of Hinduism on Hindus and the rights of Hindus to practice,” the group said.

JD Vance issues clarification Two days after making the comments and facing backlash, JD Vance opened up on the issue on Friday.

“First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I'm a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn't going to avoid the question,” he said in the response posted on X.

“Second, my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife--as I said at the TPUSA--is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago,” Vance added.

He claimed that Usha Vance has no plans to convert to Christianity.

