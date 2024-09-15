Hindus for Donald Trump? Far-right groups back ex-US President, say Kamala Harris ’might put in liberal wolves’

Hindus for America First and other groups have backed Trump and praised his ties with India and defense commitments. The American Hindu Coalition recently emphasised unity among Indian Americans in key swing states as the presidential election draws closer.

Livemint
Published15 Sep 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Donald Trump appears to have garnered the support of several Hindu groups as the US Presidential elections draw near. The former POTUS shared a supportive message from the American Hindu Coalition in Georgia amid growing concerns about the swing state. Another far-right grassroots organisation named Hindus for America First also endorsed Trump last week and announced plans to launch a campaign against Harris in several key battleground states.

“There is no place for hate or division in our pursuit of Making America Great Again. We will continue to move forward together, standing united in our goal to build a strong, secure, and prosperous America for all of our citizens – and we will never be deterred by those who seek to sow discord among us or divide from within,” read an excerpt from the American Hindu Coalition post shared by Trump.

Georgia and North Carolina have emerged as crucial swing states that could make or break the US presidential election results in recent weeks. Both states have a large Indian American and Hindu population and had appeared firmly Republican until Kamala Harris entered the fray.

Also Read | Why Pope Francis rejected both Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as ‘against life’

The Georgia chapter of the ‘nonpartisan advocacy group’ has however voiced concern about the views of far-right political activist Laura Loomer.

The conspiracy theorist — who once described herself as a self as a ‘proud Islamophobe’ — has repeatedly made headlines as she travels with Trump in recent days. Loomer had sparked fierce blowback last week after she claimed on X that “the White House will smell like curry and White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center” if Kamala Harris won the elections.

“President Trump and his dedicated allies — such as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — have worked tirelessly to build a future where every American can thrive … recent statements that attempt to divide our community along racial or ethnic lines, specifically those made by Laura Loomer, are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of this movement or the America we seek to build,” the Georgia Chapter of the American Hindu Coalition said in a recent statement provided to NBC News.

Also Read | ‘No deal with non-Hindus’: BJP’s Nitesh ​Rane stirs controversy with his oath

Hindus for America First has also backed Trump — highlighting his support for India and his 'strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi'. Utsav Sanduja — the chairman and founder of the group — also lauded the former POTUS for his “commitment to defense projects have been beneficial for India’s strategic position against China”.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsHindus for Donald Trump? Far-right groups back ex-US President, say Kamala Harris ’might put in liberal wolves’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue