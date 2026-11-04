Historic election night in US: Meet candidates breaking barriers of race, gender and sexuality in midterm polls

The US midterm election results have marked several historic milestones, with candidates across the country breaking long-standing barriers related to race, gender, religion, and sexuality. The results reflect changing representation in American politics, with voters electing several candidates who will become the first people from their respective communities to hold key political positions.

Several candidates make history in gubernatorial elections.

Deb Haaland, who won the New Mexico gubernatorial election, has become the first Indigenous woman to be elected governor of a US state, according to the Associated Press. She previously served as the Interior Secretary under former President Joe Biden, becoming the first Native American to lead a Cabinet department.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Which candidates made history in the 2026 US midterm gubernatorial elections? ⌵ Deb Haaland became the first Indigenous woman elected governor of a US state, Gina Hinojosa the first Latina governor of Texas, Amy Klobuchar Minnesota’s first female governor, and Byron Donalds Florida’s first Black Republican governor. 2 Who became the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate? ⌵ Democrat Chris Pappas of New Hampshire became the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate. 3 Who became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate? ⌵ Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim to serve in the US Senate. 4 Who was the first Indigenous woman elected to the US Senate? ⌵ Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan became the first Indigenous woman elected to the US Senate. 5 Why were the 2026 US midterm election results historic for representation? ⌵ The results brought people from communities historically underrepresented in US politics into key offices for the first time. Advocates said the milestones reflected years of organizing and efforts to expand civic participation.

In Texas, Democrat Gina Hinojosa will become the state's first Latina governor. She will also be the first woman to lead Texas since 1995, following three-term Republican Governor Greg Abbott's concession.

Meanwhile, Democrat Amy Klobuchar is set to become Minnesota's first female governor.

Republican Byron Donalds has also made history by becoming Florida's first Black Republican elected governor. His victory extends the party's decades-long hold over a state that was once considered a political battleground.

Democrats make historic gains in the US Senate Democrats also secured several significant victories in Senate elections, ending decades-long gaps in representation in some traditionally Republican states.

Adam Hamilton's victory in Kansas marks the first time a Democrat has won a US Senate seat in the state since 1932. Similarly, Democrat James Talarico's win makes him the first elected Democratic senator from Texas since 1988.

Republican Julia Letlow has also made history by becoming Louisiana's first Republican woman elected to the Senate.

In Minnesota, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan defeated Republican Michele Tafoya to become the first Indigenous woman elected to the US Senate.

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed will become the first Muslim to serve in the Senate following his election victory.

Meanwhile, Representative Chris Pappas, a Democrat from New Hampshire, won the state's vacant Senate seat. He will become the first openly gay man elected to the US Senate.

What do these historic victories mean for representation? The election results have been welcomed by advocates working to improve representation in American politics.

While some candidates have chosen not to make their race, gender, religion or sexual orientation the focus of their campaigns, several voters' rights organisations have highlighted the significance of these victories.

“These firsts show how our country is changing,” Alexis Anderson-Reed, president and CEO of State Voices, a network of advocates working towards civic engagement and equity in democracy, said via email.

“For years, people of colour and LGBTQ communities have organised, knocked on doors, talked to voters, held conversations, and done the hard work of saving our democracy," Anderson-Reed said. "These wins are because of them.”

Most of the candidates who achieved these milestones belong to the Democratic Party, although Republicans have also made gains in terms of representation.