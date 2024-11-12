‘Holes’ to spy on women inmates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to low-security dorm with more freedom

American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is in prison on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, has been moved to a low-security dorm – 4 North unit of Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn – which reportedly has more freedom that the other inmates.

The unit has 20 inmates, less rules and distractions such as air hockey. They gates at the facility also have “holes” which, if you lay down, can give you access to look at women inmates and talk to them, according to The New York Post report.

Gene Borrello, a former mob enforcer who was stationed at the facility, said, “There are grates in one of the rooms of 4 North. They have little holes. If you lay down, you can look through the holes and talk to the women one floor down and see them.”

Sean Combs was arrested in September. Banker Sam Bankman-Fried is also lodged in the same unit of the same prison.

Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs filed a new request for bail, saying changed circumstances, along with new evidence, mean the hip-hop mogul should be allowed to prepare for a May trial from outside jail. His previous requests for bail have been rejected by two judges since his September arrest on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. Also Read | What exactly is the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex crimes case? Everything you need to know explained in 5 points

The rapper is accused of coercing and abusing women for years with help from a network of associates and employees, while silencing victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has also proposed a new $50 million bail package, secured by his Florida mansion, in hopes of securing his release from the Brooklyn jail where he has been held for eight weeks on criminal sex trafficking charges.