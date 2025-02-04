Former United States President Joe Biden has re-signed with Hollywood talent agency, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), after eight years, according to a Bloomberg report.

The move has been confirmed by CAA in a media statement on January 4.

CAA last represented Biden when he served as vice president in the Barack Obama administration. Notably, Obama and wife Michelle Obama's production company Higher Ground Productions, are also signed to CAA, as per reports.

Joe Biden's Last Outing With CAA While he was last a CAA client, Biden published his memoir ‘Promise Me, Dad’, launched the 42-date American Promise tour which sold over 85,000 tickets across the US, and headlined a number of speaking engagements, as per the statement.

CAA is one of the top talent agencies in the world, representing big names like Ariana Grande, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Zendaya among others from the movie, film and entertainment, sports and music businesses. French billionaire Francois Pinault’s holding company Artémis acquired a majority stake in the company in 2023 from the private equity firm TPG Inc, the Bloomberg report added.

“President Biden is one of America’s most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs. His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again,” Richard Lovett, CAA’s co-chairman said in a statement.

Hollywood Plans on the Cards for Joe Biden? According to a report by the LA Times, Biden is likely to have “lucrative opportunities”. It cited a previous report to noted that the last time Biden was signed to CAA, his income rose from less than $400,000 p.a. to more than $15 million over a two-year period thanks to his popular book and appearances.

The LA Times also reported that Biden's son Hunter is also “exploring options” as he has been long followed by a documentary crew for a project backed by LA-based lawyer Kevin Morris. The report cited the younger Biden's friend Bobby Sager say Hunter “could explore paths including potentially venturing into podcasting or public speaking”.