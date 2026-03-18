Homeland Security nominee Markwayne Mullin to outline immigration strategy amid deportation push at Senate hearing today

Senator Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Homeland Security, will appear before the Senate on Wednesday (March 18) for his confirmation hearing, where he will face questions on his vision for the department amid the administration’s push for mass deportations.

Mullin, an Oklahoma senator with 13 years in Congress, is a close ally of President Trump. If confirmed, he would replace Kristi Noem, who was fired earlier this month following mounting criticism of her leadership of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Mullin is a former mixed martial arts fighter and plumbing business owner. He has previously expressed support for immigration enforcement operations and is expected to align closely with Trump’s agenda.

Senate questions focus on immigration enforcement The confirmation hearing marks the first opportunity for lawmakers and the public to hear directly from Mullin about managing the third-largest Cabinet department, which has roughly 260,000 employees. DHS responsibilities range from protecting the president to disaster recovery and deporting undocumented immigrants.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said in a statement: “Whether it be protecting the homeland from bad actors, stopping dangerous drugs from flowing into American communities, or removing the worst-of-the-worst criminal illegal aliens, Senator Mullin will work tirelessly to implement the President’s agenda.”

Democrats, however, are expected to press Mullin on how he intends to balance enforcement with civil liberties.

Calls for reforms from Democrats Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan), the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, emphasized the need for “straightforward reforms" in line with rules police departments follow. He said the department needs someone with a "steady hand”.

Peters also expressed reservations about whether Mullin is ready to assume such a significant role amid a challenging national security environment.

Fallout from previous leadership Under Noem, DHS faced criticism for aggressive enforcement operations in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis. Protesters clashed with federal officers, and accusations surfaced regarding mistreatment of bystanders and detainees. The deaths of protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis intensified scrutiny of the administration’s immigration tactics.

FEMA department challenges Mullin is also likely to be questioned about the future of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which has been in the midst of reform under Trump and Noem. All contracts over $100,000 required Noem’s approval, causing delays in reimbursements for states managing disaster recovery.

Trump announced that Noem would become a special envoy for a new security initiative focusing on the Western Hemisphere. Noem praised her tenure, stating she achieved: “Historic accomplishments at DHS to make America safe.”

Security and shutdown concerns The ongoing partial government shutdown has caused long lines at US airports as DHS security screeners continue without pay. Republicans have argued that Democrats’ refusal to fund the department threatens national security.