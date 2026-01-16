Homeland Security’s Kristi Noem says immigration enforcement won’t withdraw from Minnesota despite anti-ICE protests

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the federal government has no intention of withdrawing immigration enforcement from Minnesota despite growing protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in Minneapolis.

Insurrection Act ‘remains an option’ Asked about President Donald Trump’s threat to invoke the Insurrection Act, Noem said she has discussed the issue directly with the president and confirmed he has the authority to act if needed.

“He certainly has the constitutional authority to utilize that,” she said. “My hope is that this leadership team in Minnesota will start to work with us to get criminals off the streets.”

Noem said Trump would rely on multiple sources before making such a decision.

“That’s why he calls me, he calls Pete [Hegseth], he calls local law enforcement, he talks to those individuals and agents as well,” she said. “This president makes fully informed decisions and utilizes his authorities.”

Trump warns of federal action President Trump escalated rhetoric on Thursday, warning he could deploy the Insurrection Act amid ongoing unrest.

“I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State,” Trump wrote on his social media platform.

He blamed protesters and Minnesota politicians for what he described as a breakdown of law and order.

Protests flare after second shooting Tensions remained high in Minneapolis early Thursday as protesters clashed with law enforcement following a second shooting involving a federal officer.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that on Wednesday night, a federal law enforcement officer shot a suspect during a traffic stop after the individual allegedly fled and then attacked the officer with the help of two others.

The incident came just days after the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good on January 7. DHS has said Good attempted to run over officers, a claim disputed by local officials.

DHS details alleged assault DHS released new details about Wednesday’s incident, identifying the suspect as Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, whom the agency described as undocumented.

According to DHS, agents stopped Sosa-Celis during a traffic stop in Minneapolis, after which he allegedly fled, crashed into a parked car and ran on foot.

The agency said Sosa-Celis resisted arrest and “violently assaulted an officer,” while two other individuals emerged from a nearby apartment and attacked the officer with a snow shovel and a broom handle.

“Sosa-Celis got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick,” DHS said, adding that the officer then fired a shot, striking the suspect in the leg.

Arrests made, investigations continue Sosa-Celis and the two other suspects — also described by DHS as undocumented — were arrested following the incident. Authorities have not yet detailed potential charges.

Federal and local agencies continue to investigate both shootings as protests and political tensions remain elevated across Minneapolis.

