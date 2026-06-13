Lottery win of $100,000 turns to pocket change: US State Lottery blames ‘glitch’

A lottery player’s ultimate dream, winning the $100,000 jackpot off a $5 ticket, was shattered because of a corporate “glitch”. The massive win turned into only pocket change because of the back-end printing error, according to a People report.

The Hoosier Lottery, the official lottery system for the US state of Indiana, confirmed it has halted all sales of its $5 Space Invaders Cash Invasion scratch-off game following widespread printing discrepancies.

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From $100,000 Grand Prize to $20 The issue came to light after Mike Fields, a forklift driver from Indiana, scanned a ticket that visibly showed he had won the game's $100,000 grand prize. The game's mechanics dictate that uncovering a “rocket ship” symbol awards the player the cash prize listed directly beneath it.

However, when Fields scanned the ticket at a validation terminal, the system notified him that his actual payout was just $20.

Upon visiting the lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to claim his winnings, officials refused the payout. “They never told us, ‘No’. They just said that we wouldn't be paid today... and that we would be informed by mail within 30 days,” Fields told local media outlet WXIN.

Fields is not an isolated case.

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Another player, Glendon Jones, attempted to claim a $2,500 prize on the same game, only to be informed by headquarters that he was “out of luck” and his ticket was worth nothing. “I get here, and they say it's a mess-up, a misprint,” Jones said.

Corporate response: Official validation records take precedence In an official statement, the Hoosier Lottery acknowledged the system failure, citing a disconnect between the physical tickets and the backend database.

“We became aware of a technical issue with our recently launched $5 Space Invaders Cash Invasion Scratch-off. The issue involved a printing error where some tickets appeared to show a prize different from what was recorded on the lottery commission's official validation record,” said Jared Bond, Director of External Affairs at the Hoosier Lottery.

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The commission stated that sales were stopped immediately to “ensure the game experience upholds integrity.”

What Lies Ahead for Affected Consumers? Legally, most lottery commissions operate under strict terms that state that misprints or technical glitches void all plays and payouts. This leaves affected players with little recourse to claim the face value of the glitched tickets.

The Hoosier Lottery has not yet announced a financial settlement for the impacted players, but has provided them with dispute forms. The commission is currently reviewing its rules and procedures to determine an official remedy.