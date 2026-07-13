Hormuz tensions escalate: US launches fresh strikes on Iran over threats to commercial shipping

The United States launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against Iran on Sunday, intensifying military operations aimed at weakening Tehran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington and Tehran continued to issue conflicting claims over whether the vital waterway remains open.

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The latest strikes came just hours after Iran retaliated against earlier US attacks by launching missiles and drones at several Gulf countries hosting American military forces, pushing already fragile ceasefire negotiations closer to collapse.

CENTCOM announces new strikes The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest operation began at 5 p.m. ET under orders from President Donald Trump.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the recent US airstrikes against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz? ⌵ The US airstrikes were triggered by an Iranian attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship that suffered significant damage, prompting the US to aim at degrading Iran's capability to threaten commercial shipping in the area. 2 Why does Iran claim the Strait of Hormuz is closed to shipping? ⌵ Iran claims the Strait of Hormuz is closed due to the recent illegal movements of US military forces, insisting that no vessels will be permitted to transit until regional stability is restored. 3 How has Iran retaliated against US strikes in the Gulf region? ⌵ Iran responded to US strikes by launching missiles and drones at Gulf countries hosting American military facilities, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Oman. 4 Should commercial vessels be concerned about transiting the Strait of Hormuz now? ⌵ While Iran insists the strait is closed, the US Central Command asserts that it remains open to international shipping, indicating that vessels seeking lawful passage should still proceed. 5 What is the potential impact of military escalations in the Strait of Hormuz on global energy supplies? ⌵ The escalations pose a significant risk to global energy supplies, as approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas shipments pass through the Strait, making any disruption a matter of international concern.

"At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

"The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable."

Iran reports fresh strikes Iranian state media reported additional attacks later Sunday.

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According to IRNA, projectiles struck military targets on Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz without causing casualties.

Separately, strikes on Farur Island in Hormozgan province reportedly killed an employee of the Mobile Communications Company of Iran and injured two colleagues.

The US military did not immediately comment on those reports.

The fresh offensive follows an Iranian attack on a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that left the vessel ablaze and one crew member missing.

Earlier on Sunday, CENTCOM said it had already struck around 140 Iranian military targets, including missile launch sites, drone facilities, ammunition depots, communications infrastructure and other military installations.

The US said the operation was intended to reduce Iran's ability to threaten international shipping through one of the world's busiest maritime corridors.

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Missile alerts sounded across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman.

Qatar said its air defences intercepted incoming Iranian projectiles, while falling debris injured three people, including a child.

Kuwait's Defence Ministry reported damage to three northern border posts and an offshore Kuwait Oil Company drilling platform, where one worker was injured.

Jordan said three Iranian missiles landed inside the country, causing only minor property damage.

Oman reported drone strikes near the Strait of Hormuz and summoned the Iranian ambassador, describing the attacks as "irresponsible."

Strait of Hormuz dispute intensifies The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the central point of confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

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Iran continues to insist that the strategic waterway has been closed following recent US military operations.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced that the strait would remain closed "until further notice."

According to Iran, no vessels will be permitted to transit until the United States ends what Tehran describes as foreign interference in the region.

The IRGC also warned that any attempt to use the closure as justification for further military action would trigger attacks on additional US-linked bases across the Middle East.

Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) later reinforced that position.

"We hereby inform all esteemed applicants. Due to the recent illegal movements of the United States military forces in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible."

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The authority added that transit requests would only be considered once "stability and calm are restored."

US rejects Iran's claims Washington dismissed Tehran's assertion that it controls maritime traffic through the strait.

CENTCOM said the waterway remains open to international shipping.

"The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway."

It added: "U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations."

"Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing."

Container ship attack escalates conflict The latest military escalation was triggered after Iran allegedly attacked a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting near the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said the vessel suffered significant engine room damage after being struck.

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Oman's maritime authority rescued 23 crew members, while one sailor remains missing.

India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the missing crew member is an Indian national and said it is working with Omani authorities to locate him.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the ship had been sailing close to Oman's coastline, a route increasingly used by commercial vessels seeking to avoid Iranian territorial waters.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed several ships ignored its navigation instructions, saying one vessel was stopped after being hit by a warning shot.

Diplomacy hangs by a thread The renewed fighting has cast serious doubt over the interim US-Iran agreement reached last month, which established a 60-day negotiating window aimed at ending the conflict.

Although President Trump has suggested the ceasefire is effectively over, regional mediators continue efforts to revive diplomacy.

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Qatari negotiators have travelled to Iran in an attempt to reduce tensions and create conditions for renewed talks, while Oman, Pakistan and Egypt remain engaged in mediation efforts.