‘Horrible, highly political’ ruling: Trump attacks Supreme Court after mail-in voting setback

US President Donald Trump has launched a broad attack on the US Supreme Court after the justices rejected his request to revive restrictions on mail-in voting, accusing the court of failing to protect the country and criticising several other recent rulings.

Advertisement

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump described the court's decision on mail-in voting as a “bad decision” and a “big loss for Republicans, and America itself”. He claimed, without providing evidence, that the ruling would make it easier for Democrats to “cheat” through mail-in ballots.

Trump also criticised the justices who backed the majority decision, while praising Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who dissented.

Advertisement

Trump attacks Supreme Court over mail-in voting The Supreme Court on Monday (September 14) dealt a major blow to Trump's effort to restrict mail-in voting ahead of the November midterm elections by refusing his request to lift an order blocking the policy.

Only two of the court's six conservative justices dissented from the decision.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, while concurring with the majority, said Trump's plan could potentially be legal in the longer term but that state and local election officials did not have enough time to implement the rule before the elections.

Trump's March executive order sought to restrict mail-in voting by requiring voter lists to be compiled and directing the US Postal Service to deliver ballots only to voters appearing on those lists.

Advertisement

The order triggered multiple legal challenges from Democratic-led states, which argued that the Constitution gives states broad authority over the administration of elections.

Several states, including North Carolina, have already begun sending mail-in ballots to voters.

Democrats hail Supreme Court decision Democratic leaders welcomed the ruling, arguing that Trump's effort to restrict mail-in voting was unconstitutional.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's plan to make voting harder was “obviously unconstitutional” and that the Supreme Court had made the right decision.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the court had blocked Trump's “diabolical scheme” to restrict mail-in ballots, adding that “Democracy won”.

The American Civil Liberties Union also called the decision a “major win for voting rights, election integrity, and democracy”.

Advertisement

Trump, however, has repeatedly attacked mail-in voting and has claimed without evidence that it is particularly vulnerable to fraud. He has also continued to promote his false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him by Democrat Joe Biden.

Despite his criticism of mail voting, Trump has used the system himself, including when he voted by mail in Florida's Republican primary earlier this year.

Trump also attacks birthright citizenship ruling In the same post, Trump criticised the Supreme Court over its handling of his attempts to restrict birthright citizenship.

His comments came after a US federal judge in Maryland blocked a new Trump executive order targeting what the administration described as “birth tourism”.

US District Judge Deborah Boardman issued a preliminary injunction on September 2, ruling that the order was “almost certainly unconstitutional”. She also said the Supreme Court had already established that children covered by the certified class were citizens at birth.

Advertisement

Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship sought to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the US to parents who were in the country illegally or on temporary visas.

Lower courts blocked that order, holding that the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment protects birthright citizenship. The Supreme Court subsequently rejected Trump's earlier effort.

Trump's latest order was aimed at people he accused of entering the US as tourists with the intention of giving birth in the country.

Trump condemns court over tariffs ruling Trump also renewed his criticism of the Supreme Court over its decision on his tariff policies, warning that the ruling could cost the US “Trillions and Trillions of Dollars”.

He accused the justices of failing to protect American interests and said the court's decisions had caused enormous damage to the country.

Advertisement

Trump said the justices were being “bullied and cajoled” by what he called the “Radical Left” and described the court's recent rulings as among the most damaging in US history.

The President said he felt it was his “obligation and duty” to criticise the court despite believing that doing so could have political consequences.

The latest clash adds to growing tensions between Trump and the Supreme Court over his administration's efforts on voting, immigration and other major policy issues.