Horror in Ohio: 13-year-old raped and dismembered; father’s ‘help’ hides dark secret

A 13-year-old girl was found brutally murdered, raped, and dismembered inside an abandoned home in Toledo, and her father, who had publicly pleaded for her safe return, was arrested after a police shootout, authorities said, New York Post reported.

Gruesome crime scene Keimani Latigue’s mutilated body was discovered in a burnt-out house on Monday, six days after she was reported missing. Police described the scene as “one of the most horrific cases” they had ever encountered.

Police condemn the act “This is an absolute animal that came into our town,” Columbus Police Lt. Brian Steel told WCMH.

The young teen, just days shy of her 14th birthday, had her hands severed and her head nearly decapitated, and was determined to have been sexually assaulted, according to police. An autopsy confirmed she died from multiple “incised wounds of the neck,” reported WTVG.

Father's public plea Prior to the discovery of her body, Keimani’s father, Darnell Jones, 33, appeared on local news, claiming he last saw his daughter on the night of March 16. He said she had called him, expressing fear about being home alone.

“It seemed like somebody was trying to break into the house,” Jones claimed, stating he arrived at the residence around 12:30 a.m.

Grandmother's discovery Keimani lived with her grandmother, Dorothy Latigue, who found the home in disarray upon her return, with the teen’s underclothes and pajamas scattered. Her keys and glasses were also left behind, and the stove was left on, according to WTVG.

Mother's statement Keimani’s mother, Tiara Kasten, said Jones had brought Keimani to her home on March 15.

“Apparently my mother gave him permission, and honestly it was just loving on my kid. We play video games,” Kasten told WTVG.

Arrest and shootout After providing inconsistent statements to Toledo police, a warrant was issued for Jones’ arrest on Sunday. Following the discovery of Keimani’s body, Jones was charged with murder and felonious assault.

He was located in Columbus, approximately two hours south of Toledo, where he was apprehended following a SWAT team operation. Police reported that Jones was armed with a gun.

During the arrest, Jones was shot and subsequently taken to a hospital for surgery. A vehicle believed to be connected to the case was seized as evidence.

“You pull a gun at officers, as we’ve said many times, this is the outcome you could expect,” Steel said.

The Toledo community is reeling from the shocking crime. Toledo Public Schools confirmed that Keimani, a student at Spring Elementary, was due to receive a kindness award and had been an honor roll student.