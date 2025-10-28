Horror on New York sidewalk: Woman's body found stuffed inside duffel bag

The East Harlem area of New York City reeled in horror after a woman's body was found stuffed inside a duffel bag. The green bag was found on the sidewalk near the Metro North station in 125th and Park Avenue in East Harlem by a passerby, looking for bottles for recycling, who then immediately informed the police.

The body is believed to be that of a white woman in her 20s. The body was discovered inside a black garbage bag that had been stuffed into a green duffel bag and cinched shut with a drawstring before it was dumped on the New York City sidewalk, according to sources cited by the New York Post.

The grim discovery has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, with investigators now working to determine the woman’s identity and how her body ended up discarded in such a chilling manner.

Police have collected evidence from the sidewalk. According to reports, the bpody did not show any signs of trauma. But the initial probe reports say that the woman may have sustained a head trauma, leading to her death.

The police are working to determine the cause of the woman's death.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Indian national allegedly stabbed two teens with a metal fork and slapped a co-passenger on board a Chicago to Germany flight, according to American authorities.

The incident occurred on Saturday on a Lufthansa flight that had to be diverted to Boston Logan International Airport following the disturbance, according to a press release by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli allegedly attacked two 17-year-old male passengers during the incident, first stabbing one in the shoulder with a metal fork before turning the weapon on the second teen, striking him in the back of the head. The latter sustained a laceration to his scalp, authorities said.

Usiripalli has been charged in the US District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the US.

If the Indian-origin man is convicted, he can be sentenced for 10 years.