Hours after US-Iran MoU, Trump sets eyes on Russia-Ukraine war: ‘We can get that one done…’

US President Donald Trump used his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (June 15) to signal a shift in focus to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, just hours after declaring a breakthrough US–Iran agreement aimed at ending the Middle East war.

“The Iran deal that we made is going to bring a lot of success to the world because the oil was really clogged up there (Strait of Hormuz) for a while,” Trump said, adding that the agreement had helped stabilize global conditions.

Trump says Russia-Ukraine conflict may be next priority Trump indicated that with the Iran crisis easing, Washington would now turn attention to ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the significance of Trump's announcement regarding the US-Iran agreement? ⌵ Trump's announcement of the US-Iran agreement signifies a potential stabilization of global conditions, especially in relation to oil trade through the Strait of Hormuz, which has faced disruptions. 2 Why is the Russia-Ukraine conflict now a focus for the US following the Iran deal? ⌵ With the Iran crisis easing, Trump indicated a shift in focus to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a priority for resolution, suggesting that both Ukraine and Russia are open to negotiations. 3 How is the G7 summit expected to influence the discussions around the Russia-Ukraine war? ⌵ The G7 summit serves as a platform for world leaders to assess and coordinate their support for Ukraine and apply pressure on Russia, emphasizing the need for meaningful negotiations among all key stakeholders. 4 What conditions surround the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz according to the US-Iran deal? ⌵ The US-Iran deal stipulates that the Strait of Hormuz will be reopened on a toll-free basis, aiming to facilitate free navigation and economic stability in the region. 5 Should international stakeholders be involved in negotiations for peace in Ukraine? ⌵ Yes, it is deemed essential that any peace negotiations involve international stakeholders, including European and American representatives, to ensure a comprehensive and lasting resolution.

“We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelensky and President Putin. I see, maybe we can do something. I think they are both open to,” he said.

“So, I think now that this (Iran crisis) is finished, we are going to be focussing on that and see if we can get that one done,” Trump added.

Macron pushes continued Western pressure on Russia French President Macron used the bilateral meeting to stress the need for sustained Western support for Ukraine and continued pressure on Moscow.

Macron said he wants the US to affirm: “We are with you, we will continue to support Ukraine, and we will increase the pressure on Russia to achieve a meaningful negotiation.”

He added that any settlement must involve all key stakeholders: “The right negotiation is one in which Ukraine and Russia are at the table, but with Europeans and Americans present as well.”

Zelensky invited to G7 discussions Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to participate in G7 discussions on Tuesday, even as direct talks with Trump remain unconfirmed.

Trump has reportedly held separate phone calls with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the summit.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters Trump stressed the urgency of ending hostilities and expressed willingness to help push negotiations forward, including at the G7 level.

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Ukraine war remains unresolved diplomatic challenge Despite renewed diplomatic signalling, no concrete breakthrough has been announced on the Russia–Ukraine war.

Zelensky had reportedly proposed a joint meeting with Putin and Western leaders at the G7, but the Kremlin did not respond. Putin remains under an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, complicating any potential summit-level engagement.