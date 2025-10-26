‘House cleaning disagreement’ turns violent: Indian-origin woman arrested in US for knife attack on husband

In an unusual domestic incident that has drawn attention in North Carolina’s education community, a 44-year-old Indian-origin teacher assistant has been arrested for allegedly attacking her husband with a knife following an argument over house cleaning, WBTV reported.

Advertisement

The woman, identified as Chandraprabha Singh, works as a teacher assistant for grades K–3 at Endhaven Elementary School in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the alleged assault occurred on October 12 at the couple’s apartment on Foxhaven Drive in the Ballantyne area of the city.

An arrest warrant, cited by local media outlet WBTV, accuses Singh of “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously” injuring another person with a deadly weapon. She now faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, a felony offense under North Carolina law.

Police officials confirmed that the incident took place off school premises and did not involve any students or other staff members.

Conflicting versions of events According to the police affidavit, Singh’s husband, Arvind Singh, told officers that his wife became angry because he had not cleaned the house and then “purposely attacked him with the knife.”

Advertisement

Singh, in her statement to investigators, claimed the incident was accidental. She said she was preparing breakfast when her husband offered to help, and while turning around with a knife in her hand, she “accidentally” cut him on the neck.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after 10:49 am, and the victim was taken to a local hospital with a serious but non-fatal neck injury.

Legal proceedings and school action Following her arrest, Singh was initially denied bond by a magistrate. However, during a court hearing on October 13, her bond was set at $10,000, and she was assigned a public defender. She was released a day later under strict conditions — including wearing an electronic monitoring device and maintaining no contact with her husband.

Advertisement

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district has confirmed that Singh has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

Broader context While incidents involving educators facing felony charges remain statistically rare in the United States, such cases often prompt internal reviews by school boards regarding conduct outside the workplace. Legal experts note that Singh’s suspension “with pay” reflects a procedural safeguard until due process concludes.