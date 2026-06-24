House clears affordability bill to lower housing costs, sending it to Trump's desk for approval: Here's what we know

The US House cleared a massive housing affordability bill on Tuesday (local time) aimed at boosting the supply of homes and cracking down on large investors buying up houses.

The bill received 358 votes in favour and 32 against, a day after it cleared the US Senate by a vote of 85-5. It now goes to US President Donald Trump, who supports the measure and is expected to sign it into law at the Capitol on Wednesday, ahead of a scheduled meeting with Senate Republicans, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson's office.

In a statement issued after the vote, Johnson said, "With final passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, Congress is paving a path back to homeownership for American families who have been locked out for far too long. This transformational legislation will help address the housing affordability problem, reduce regulations so builders can build, limit institutional investing in the housing market, and bring the American Dream back within reach for millions of young and working families."

Republicans and Democrats get a campaign talking point The passage of the legislation marks a rare bipartisan achievement for a deeply divided Congress in Trump's second term. The bill gives Republicans, who control both chambers, a desperately needed victory on one of the most politically potent issues, lowering costs, just months ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for November.

Its passage also provides both Democratic and Republican lawmakers with a talking point on the campaign trail as they try to convince voters that they are focused on pocketbook issues expected to be crucial in the midterm elections.

The bill, known as the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, represents a significant policy achievement for the Republican-led Congress on one of Washington's most pressing affordability issues, as rising housing costs continue to strain household budgets across the country.

Previously, the bill had been stalled for months amid disputes between the House and the Senate. However, a breakthrough was achieved last week when key committee leaders in both chambers — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Reps. French Hill, R-Ark., and Maxine Waters, D-Calif. — struck a deal.

Republican leaders highlighted the bill's deregulation measures designed to increase housing supply, while Democrats, including Warren, pointed to provisions aimed at limiting the influence of private equity firms and large investors accused of driving up home prices for ordinary Americans.

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Here's what we know about the housing cost bill The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act proposes a mix of grant funding and pilot initiatives aimed at boosting housing supply. The legislation would also ease certain regulatory hurdles and empower local authorities to fast-track approvals for housing projects. Additionally, a provision titled "Homes Are For People, Not Corporations" seeks to bar large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes.

One of the bill's most crucial and contentious provisions would bar institutional investors that own more than 350 homes from purchasing additional single-family properties. Another controversial provision, which was removed by House lawmakers, would have required large investors to sell off rental homes within seven years. Bloomberg reported that housing experts and advocates strongly opposed the measure, arguing that it would undermine one of the few remaining sources of new housing supply and could prevent the construction of roughly 100,000 new homes annually.