Epstein estate photos released by House Democrats feature Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and others

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Friday (December 12) released a second collection of images from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.

The photos feature Epstein with numerous high-profile personalities. US President Donald Trump, Trump supporter Steve Bannon, former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, businessman Bill Gates, and director Woody Allen feature in the estate images.

Photos highlight interactions One image shows a younger Trump, then a New York real estate developer, posing with six women whose faces have been redacted. Another photograph shows Trump speaking with a woman as Epstein stands beside him.



Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein or his sex trafficking network, but their past association is drawing scrutiny.

Another one shows Bill Clinton posing for a photo with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend and co-conspirator.

Upcoming deadlines The latest photo release comes as the 30-day deadline approaches for the Department of Justice to provide Congress with the files it holds on Epstein. On November 19, Trump signed legislation requiring the DOJ to release these records to Congress.