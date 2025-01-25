Rhys Ifans, who plays Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon, provided an update on the much-anticipated third season of the hit HBO series, in an interview with ScreenRant. Ifans gave fans a hint about what they can expect in the near future, though he didn’t offer specifics on the filming schedule.

"I don't know. I don't know, but I can smell the sulfur. There's something brewing," Ifans said. "I can say, yeah, they start shooting soon this year, so I'm sure you'll be able to watch it in about 25 years' time."

Filming start date remains uncertain Although Ifans confirmed that House of the Dragon is expected to begin filming "soon this year," the actor’s comments suggest that there may be some delays in the production process. With the start of the year already underway, there is still no confirmed start date for filming season 3, which could mean obstacles or challenges have arisen during the pre-production phase.

Fans had been hoping for a more concrete timeline, but Ifans' update signals that the wait for House of the Dragon season 3 might be longer than anticipated. If everything proceeds as planned, viewers could expect the season to air no sooner than 2026.

Challenges in pre-production? The delay in confirming the start of filming raises questions about possible production challenges. With high expectations for the third season following the success of seasons 1 and 2, it's likely that the team behind House of the Dragon wants to ensure everything is in place before they begin shooting. Pre-production hurdles, such as finalising scripts, casting, and scheduling, could be factors in the delay.

Season 2 premieres to strong reception Season 2 of House of the Dragon premiered in June 2024 and has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. The show continues to explore the world of Westeros during the Targaryen reign, focusing on the early years of House Targaryen's power and the dynasty's internal struggles over succession.

What is House of the Dragon about? Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon transports viewers to a time nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The show follows the Targaryen dynasty during its peak, focusing on the reign of King Viserys I and the controversial succession battle after he names his daughter, Rhaenyra, as heir—a decision that sets the stage for political intrigue, betrayal, and war.

What’s next for fans of House of the Dragon? While the wait for season 3 may be long, fans of House of the Dragon can look forward to more drama, power struggles, and dragons as the Targaryen saga unfolds. However, with no official start date in sight, it remains to be seen when the cameras will begin rolling on the next chapter of the epic fantasy series.

