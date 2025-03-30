House party shooting in Washington neighborhood leaves 2 dead, 4 injured; juvenile suspect in custody

Two people were killed and four others injured during a shooting at a house party in Tacoma, Washington, early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department stated that a male juvenile suspect is in custody, though his age has not been disclosed.

Panic as shots ring out Deputies received multiple calls shortly before 12:30 a.m. reporting a large group of 30 to 40 young people running and screaming from a house party. Witnesses described a fight breaking out in the street before gunfire erupted.

Advertisement

"Vehicles were getting stuck in the neighborhood while chaos embodied the entire street," the sheriff’s department said in a statement on social media.

Fatalities and injuries One male victim was found critically wounded at the scene. Despite lifesaving attempts by deputies, he was pronounced dead. Five other individuals transported themselves to local hospitals. Authorities later confirmed that another male victim had succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The four surviving victims, aged between 16 and 21, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Damage and investigation Gunfire also struck nearby homes and vehicles, but authorities found no additional injuries after conducting welfare checks on residents.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene. The sheriff’s department has not yet provided details on a possible motive or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Advertisement

Officials respond Tacoma, located approximately 34 miles (55 kilometers) south of Seattle, has seen previous incidents of gun violence.

Read More

Authorities are continuing their investigation and urging witnesses to come forward. "We are asking anyone with information about the events leading up to this tragic shooting to contact us immediately," the sheriff’s department stated.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending family notifications.

(With AP inputs)