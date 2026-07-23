The House adopted a Republican-only $95 billion budget proposal to fund the ongoing war with Iran and other top priorities of the Trump administration. The House adopted the budget resolution in a 216-214 vote, with all Democrats, two Republicans and one independent who caucuses with Republicans voting in opposition.

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According to The Associated Press, House Republicans were divided over the plan, with conservatives wary because there are no offsetting budget cuts. But Speaker Mike Johnson plunged ahead, viewing the go-it-alone process as the best chance to usher President Donald Trump's priorities through the split Congress, despite skepticism in the Senate.

SAVE America Act The package has $60 billion for the Pentagon and $13 billion for other national security needs, $12 billion for farmers struggling under Trump’s tariffs and $10 billion for voting law changes aligned with the SAVE America Act and proof-of-citizenship requirements that are Trump’s top priority.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the SAVE America Act and its connection to the Iran war funding? ⌵ The SAVE America Act is a proposal by the Trump administration requiring proof of citizenship for voting. It is part of a larger $95 billion budget package adopted by House Republicans that also includes funding for the Iran war and other national security needs. 2 Why are House Republicans supporting a $95 billion package for the Iran war? ⌵ House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, believe the $95 billion package is essential to advancing President Trump's priorities, particularly in a split Congress where support for military actions is politically divisive. 3 How much has the U.S. war with Iran cost so far? ⌵ As of recent reports, the cost of the U.S. war with Iran has reached approximately $37.5 billion, according to U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. 4 What are the main criticisms regarding the $95 billion funding proposal for the Iran war? ⌵ Critics, including Democrats, argue that the funds should be allocated to domestic needs rather than the Iran war, emphasizing the lack of support among the public and the potential financial burden on taxpayers. 5 Should the U.S. continue its military operations in Iran based on current public sentiment? ⌵ Current public sentiment indicates growing opposition to the war, with a significant majority of Americans believing the conflict is not worth fighting, suggesting that continuing military operations may not align with public opinion.

Trump had been pushing for the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voting. The measure, while popular among Trump's most ardent supporters, does not have enough support among Senate Republicans for passage.

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It's already against the law for noncitizens to vote in federal elections and experts warn the proposed new rules could make it more difficult for eligible Americans to cast ballots.

Since 2025, the SAVE America Act has failed to pass into law multiple times through various legislative avenues, despite passing the House of Representatives three separate times

Democrats argued the money should be spent at home, particularly on efforts to lower costs for Americans.

“Republicans plan to spend tens of billions of dollars on Trump’s failed war in Iran,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, chairman of the House Democratic caucus, this week. “Think about what we could spend with these resources instead.”

Congress is at a standstill over the US war against Iran — unable to stop Trump's military strikes, but not having authorized the use of American military force — and politically torn over having to provide billions of taxpayer dollars to pay for it.

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House passes $1.15 trillion Defence Bill The House passed the defense policy bill that incorporates President Trump's request for a historic $1.15 trillion in spending for national security, and that would designate the Department of Defense as the Department of War.

Also Read | US senators grill Pete Hegseth as Iran war cost hits ₹3.62 trillion

It also would provide for a pay raise next year ranging from 5% to 7% for service members, depending upon their rank.

The National Defense Authorization Act is generally one of the more bipartisan bills that Congress takes up on an annual basis.

(With inputs from agencies)