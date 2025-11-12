House Republicans release 23,000 Epstein documents after Democrats reveal Trump mentioned in emails

The release came shortly after Democrats published emails suggesting President Donald Trump may have known more about Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities than previously acknowledged.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated12 Nov 2025, 11:32 PM IST
FILE - This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
House Republicans on Wednesday (November 12) released a massive trove of 23,000 pages of documents from the estate of convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, following months of delays, the New York Times reported.

Documents detail Epstein-Trump connection

The newly released materials were obtained by Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, through a subpoena issued in August. According to reports, the documents were published online just two hours after House Democrats released an email from Epstein stating that Trump “spent hours at my house” with one of Epstein’s victims.

Political context

Republicans’ release appears aimed at countering criticism that the party has withheld government files on Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Donald Trump
