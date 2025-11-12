House Republicans release 23,000 Epstein documents after Democrats reveal Trump mentioned in emails

House Republicans on Wednesday (November 12) released a massive trove of 23,000 pages of documents from the estate of convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, following months of delays, the New York Times reported.

Advertisement

The release came shortly after Democrats published emails suggesting President Donald Trump may have known more about Epstein’s sex-trafficking activities than previously acknowledged.

Documents detail Epstein-Trump connection The newly released materials were obtained by Representative James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, through a subpoena issued in August. According to reports, the documents were published online just two hours after House Democrats released an email from Epstein stating that Trump “spent hours at my house” with one of Epstein’s victims.