House resumes work as GOP leaders court holdouts on Donald Trump’s tax bill; US Prez asserts ‘majority is united’

House Republican leaders are racing toward a Wednesday vote on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cuts package, aiming to capitalise on Senate momentum while pressuring members to fall in line with Trump’s push for a July 4 deadline.

The high-stakes move dares dissenters to oppose their party’s leader.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. “The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay,” declared the top four House Republican leaders, following the Senate's approval of the bill on Tuesday, secured by Vice President JD Vance’s tiebreaking vote, as reported by AP.

Also Read: Senate Republicans Advance Trump Tax Bill on Crucial Test Vote

2. As reported by the Associated Press, GOP Rep. Tim Burchett said Trump was “very forthright” with him and Freedom Caucus members at a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. “The meeting lasted nearly two hours with the president and others in the room, including Vice President JD Vance, answering questions,” Burchett said.

2. He said assurances were made to the members, including involving Medicaid. “He answered a lot of my questions,” Burchett said, adding that he’s since talked to the president on the phone. “I still am not sure. I’m leaning in favour of the course.”

3. US President Donald Trump said, “We had great conversations all day, and the Republican House majority is united,” as reported by Reuters.

4. Republican congressional leaders postponed a crucial procedural vote for several hours as ultra-conservatives, worried about the bill’s $3.4 trillion price tag, convened near the House floor to sharpen their demands and later met with Trump’s budget director, Russ Vought, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read: Trump Tax Bill Hits Republican Resistance in House Ahead of Vote

5. Republicans argue the package aims to recalibrate safety net programs to better serve their original target groups—pregnant women, people with disabilities, and children—while addressing what they call waste, fraud, and abuse. The legislation includes new 80-hour-per-month work requirements for many Medicaid recipients and expands existing SNAP work requirements to more beneficiaries. Additionally, states would be responsible for a larger share of food assistance costs.

6. The president’s ambitious timeline to pass the fiscal package by July 4 ran into resistance both from the conservatives and from swing-district moderates worried the measure cuts too deeply into Medicaid and other safety-net programs.

7. Still, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed optimism that enough Republican lawmakers would come around to the legislation, which includes tax cuts the party campaigned on, a phase-out of Biden-era clean energy incentives and funding for Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. “Most of our agenda is wrapped up in this legislation, so it must pass,” Johnson said.

8. By early evening, Republican Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio, a fiscal conservative who voted against the initial House version of the legislation in May, said he would now support the measure. “This bill isn’t perfect, but it’s the best we’ll get,” Davidson said in a social media post.

This bill isn’t perfect, but it’s the best we’ll get.

Also Read: Bessent Predicts Republicans Reach SALT Truce Within 48 Hours