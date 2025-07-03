House resumes work as GOP leaders court holdouts on Donald Trump’s tax bill; US Prez asserts ‘majority is united’

House Republicans are pushing for a vote on Trump's tax and spending cuts package by July 4, despite internal dissent. The bill aims to reform safety net programs and includes tax cuts, but faces concerns about its impact on Medicaid and potential delays.

Updated3 Jul 2025, 07:52 AM IST
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., walks to the House chamber as Republican lawmakers in the House work to push President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts across the finish line even as conservative and moderate GOP holdouts slow that effort, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., walks to the House chamber as Republican lawmakers in the House work to push President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts across the finish line even as conservative and moderate GOP holdouts slow that effort, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

House Republican leaders are racing toward a Wednesday vote on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cuts package, aiming to capitalise on Senate momentum while pressuring members to fall in line with Trump’s push for a July 4 deadline.

The high-stakes move dares dissenters to oppose their party’s leader.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. “The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay,” declared the top four House Republican leaders, following the Senate's approval of the bill on Tuesday, secured by Vice President JD Vance’s tiebreaking vote, as reported by AP.

2. As reported by the Associated Press, GOP Rep. Tim Burchett said Trump was “very forthright” with him and Freedom Caucus members at a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. “The meeting lasted nearly two hours with the president and others in the room, including Vice President JD Vance, answering questions,” Burchett said.

2. He said assurances were made to the members, including involving Medicaid. “He answered a lot of my questions,” Burchett said, adding that he’s since talked to the president on the phone. “I still am not sure. I’m leaning in favour of the course.”

3. US President Donald Trump said, “We had great conversations all day, and the Republican House majority is united,” as reported by Reuters.

4. Republican congressional leaders postponed a crucial procedural vote for several hours as ultra-conservatives, worried about the bill’s $3.4 trillion price tag, convened near the House floor to sharpen their demands and later met with Trump’s budget director, Russ Vought, Bloomberg reported.

5. Republicans argue the package aims to recalibrate safety net programs to better serve their original target groups—pregnant women, people with disabilities, and children—while addressing what they call waste, fraud, and abuse. The legislation includes new 80-hour-per-month work requirements for many Medicaid recipients and expands existing SNAP work requirements to more beneficiaries. Additionally, states would be responsible for a larger share of food assistance costs.

6. The president’s ambitious timeline to pass the fiscal package by July 4 ran into resistance both from the conservatives and from swing-district moderates worried the measure cuts too deeply into Medicaid and other safety-net programs.

7. Still, House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed optimism that enough Republican lawmakers would come around to the legislation, which includes tax cuts the party campaigned on, a phase-out of Biden-era clean energy incentives and funding for Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. “Most of our agenda is wrapped up in this legislation, so it must pass,” Johnson said.

8. By early evening, Republican Representative Warren Davidson of Ohio, a fiscal conservative who voted against the initial House version of the legislation in May, said he would now support the measure. “This bill isn’t perfect, but it’s the best we’ll get,” Davidson said in a social media post.

This bill isn’t perfect, but it’s the best we’ll get.

9. The $3.4 trillion Senate bill would increase the deficit more than the earlier $2.8 trillion House version, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Any changes made to appease dissenting House Republicans would require the Senate to vote again, jeopardising President Trump’s July 4 deadline and potentially delaying his signature legislative effort by weeks.

Key Takeaways
  • The urgency of the tax bill reflects a broader political strategy by GOP leaders to unify their party ahead of key deadlines.
  • Internal divisions within the Republican party highlight the challenges of balancing conservative and moderate interests.
  • The proposed legislation aims to significantly reform Medicaid and other safety net programs, raising concerns about its impact on vulnerable populations.

