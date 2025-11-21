House votes to denounce ‘horrors’ of socialism ahead of New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Donald Trump meeting

Hours before New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's visit to the White House to meet US President Donald Trump, the House on Friday passed a resolution denouncing the ‘horrors of socialism’.

The House voted 285-98 to approve the resolution. It was introduced by Representative Maria Elvira Salazar. All the ‘no’ votes came from Democrats.

“Congress denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States,” the resolution stated.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, — who endorsed Mamdani just days before the mayoral election — also voted in favor of the measure, reported Fox news.

Rep. Byron Donalds said he believes socialism is incompatible with the American ideal of freedom.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney who voted in favor of the resolution said that socialism has always been rooted in control, not compassion.

“Across the world, socialist regimes have delivered only misery, oppression, and economic ruin. After graduating college, I had the opportunity to work in Yugoslavia as the country prepared for the Olympics. I saw firsthand how everything was controlled by the state and nothing moved without political permission."

She further stated that here in New York we are already watching socialist ideology gain ground.

"We cannot allow New York’s slide toward socialism to become a model for the nation.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump predicted he would "get along fine" with Mamdani when they meet.

"I was hitting him a little hard," Trump told Fox News.

"I think we'll get along fine. Look, we're looking for the same thing: we want to make New York strong," he added.

Mamdani also posted a grinning selfie on social media, taken in the seat of a plane bound for Washington.

On Thursday, Mamdani said, "I intend to make it clear to President Trump that I will work with him on any agenda that benefits New Yorkers.