Houston house party shooting: One dead, 13 wounded; gunfire erupts after uninvited guest asked to leave

At least one person was killed and 13 others were wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday at a house party in southeast Houston. According to police, the violence began shortly after an uninvited guest was asked to leave the family event.

The Houston Police Department began receiving 911 calls about shots fired at around 12:50 a.m. Officers arrived within minutes and reported hearing gunfire as they approached the scene.

“It was chaotic from the get-go,” Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu told reporters during a morning briefing. “Officers arrived to find multiple victims with gunshot wounds in and around the property.”

Shooter opened fire after being turned away Investigators believe the suspect was a party crasher who became violent after being told to leave. A family party was going on. An uninvited guest showed up, was asked to leave, and that individual began shooting, Cantu explained.

The initial gunfire reportedly triggered a response from others at the party who were armed. “Other individuals pulled out guns and began returning fire,” she added.

Scene of celebration turned into tragedy News video from the location showed overturned tables, scattered folding chairs, and leftover food and drinks beneath a carport and outdoor tent—visual remnants of a celebration cut short by violence.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene and treated some of the victims in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant. Others reportedly made their own way to hospitals.

“At least one person is confirmed deceased. Several others are in critical condition and undergoing surgery,” said Cantu.

Investigation ongoing, no arrests yet As of Sunday morning, police had detained several individuals for questioning but had not confirmed whether the shooter was among them. "We are still trying to determine who the actual shooter is," Cantu said.

Houston Police spokesperson Jody Silva later confirmed that no arrests had been made.