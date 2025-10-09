Houston shootings: Suspect kills 3 across two locations before taking own life

A man is believed to have fatally shot three people at two separate locations in the Houston area on Wednesday before killing himself, AP reported citing authorities as saying. Police are still investigating the motive behind the shootings.

“Early indications are that it’s all related,” Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson said.

The first shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land, where a driver opened fire on another vehicle, striking its driver, who later died at a hospital, according to city police spokesperson Alicia Alaniz. Police are exploring whether road rage was a factor.

About 30 minutes later, Houston police responded to a shooting at a mechanic shop roughly seven miles southeast of the first incident. The shooter allegedly shot a mechanic and a witness who was filming him as he left the scene.

The description of the shooter and his vehicle matched the account from the Sugar Land shooting, Lt. Crowson said.

Authorities later found the shooter dead in his vehicle about four miles from the second scene, and police believe he took his own life.

The identities of the victims and the shooter have not been released.