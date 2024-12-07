How an assassin escaped one of the most surveilled cities in the world

The UnitedHealth assassin has evaded police in one of the most surveilled cities in the world but has left a trail of clues to his whereabouts.
Investigators are using a web of public and private cameras to hunt the suspect who fatally shot Brian Thompson, the chief executive of UnitedHealth’s insurance arm. The killing outside a New York City Hilton hotel was captured on video Wednesday, along with several other stops the suspect has made.
Amnesty International has estimated New York City has more than 25,000 cameras at traffic intersections alone. The city introduced a new drone surveillance initiative over Central Park last month to help solve crimes there and in other areas.
The images offer hints about the killer’s journey as he went to Starbucks and slipped away in Manhattan. But there are holes in the timeline the investigators made public, underscoring how difficult it can be to track a single man in a city of more than eight million.
The New York City Police Department said Friday afternoon they think the suspect left the state on a bus. Police said investigators used surveillance footage to track the suspect’s path out of Central Park and up the west side of Manhattan, from which they think he made his getaway out of New York.
Here are some of the places the suspect was spotted in New York City:
Surveillance videos show the suspect exiting the park, still with the bike, near 77th Street and Central Park West, police said Friday. Later videos described by police show him walking near 86th Street and Columbus Avenue.
The suspect took a taxi to the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, where police said they think he caught a bus leaving the state. Police said they have footage of him entering the bus terminal but no video of him leaving.
The suspect stayed at an Upper West Side hostel before the shooting. Investigators are searching for clues at the hostel, a Victorian-style building near Central Park.
Authorities haven’t publicly identified the suspect, who appears masked in much of the surveillance footage. On Thursday, police released its clearest image to date, showing a person of interest smiling as he leans over a counter.
