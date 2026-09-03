How did actress Carla Jeffery die? Here's what we know about the death of the ‘Zombies’ star at 33

Actress Carla Jeffery, who rose to prominence portraying cheerleader Bree in Disney Channel’s “Zombies” franchise, passed away on Tuesday (local time).

Alexanders Talent, Jeffery's management company, confirmed the news of her death in an Instagram post but did not mention the cause of her death.

Carla Jeffery’s team issues statement Mourning the death of the 33-year-old actress, Alexanders Talent wrote, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old. Carla joined the Alexanders Talent Management family at the age of 12. For more than 20 years, we had the privilege of watching her grow into a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room."

Her agency further wrote, "As Bree in Disney's hit ZOMBIES franchise, Carla shared her joy, humor, and bright spirit with audiences around the world. Carla was more than a client; she was family."

"Our hearts are with Carla's family and loved ones during this devastating time. We respectfully ask that their privacy be honored as they grieve this unimaginable loss," the statement continued.

Carla Jeffery's co-star pays tribute Milo Manheim, Jeffery’s co-star in the “Zombies” films, paid tribute to the actress on his Instagram Story. “Love you, Carlaboo. The sweetest, kindest, most loving person.”

Manheim also shared a clip of Jeffery’s dancing scene from “iCarly,” writing, “I pray you would want this brought back real quick. I fuckin love you. Thank you for spreading so much joy.”

Who was Carla Jeffery? Born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, Jeffery was an actress who began her career as a child artist and appeared in several films and television shows, including “Phat Girlz,” “iCarly,” “Miss Guided,” “Southland,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Men of a Certain Age,” “Good Luck Charlie” and “Shake It Up.”

However, her most notable work to date was her portrayal of Bree in Disney's “Zombies” franchise, where she played a bubbly cheerleader at Seabrook High and the loyal best friend of the main character, Addison (Meg Donnelly). She starred in “Zombies” (2018), “Zombies 2” (2020), and “Zombies 3” (2022), and voiced the character in 2024’s “Zombies: The Re-Animated Series,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Among Jeffery’s other screen appearances were “Scream Queens,” “American Vandal,” “Uncle Buck,” “Girl on the Edge,” “Teacher of the Year,” “Puzzled,” and “Spider-Man.”

Social media users mourn Jeffery's death After her agency announced the news, several social media users mourned her death and paid tribute to the late actress. While many shared videos of Jeffery, one user wrote, "And to the Grim Reaper, whatever game you’re playing, stop playing it. Cause this isn’t funny. You keep taking people who don’t deserve to be taken, instead of the one bitch that needs to go!"