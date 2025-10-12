How did Diane Keaton, Oscar-winning star of 'Annie Hall', pass away? What happened to her?

Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning star of “Annie Hall,” “The Godfather” films and “Father of the Bride" died at 79 in California on October 11. Her health took a sudden turn for the worse in recent months leading up to her passing.

How did Diane Keaton pass away? A friend of the actress shared with People that “she declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her", mentioning that the speed of her decline was “unexpected".

“In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening," the source informed the outlet.

The source added Keaton was a familiar sight in her Brentwood neighborhood, often seen walking her dog every day, until a couple of months ago when she suddenly stopped appearing.

“She loved her neighborhood. Up until just a few months ago, she’d walk her dog every day. She was usually dressed the same, with a hat and her signature sunglasses regardless of the weather. She was always very nice, funny and chatty. She’d talk to her dog like he was a person. She was eccentric and had this old-school Hollywood aura. She was very, very special," the source stated.

Diane Keaton's children She is survived by her two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, whom she adopted in her 50s.

Who was Diane Keaton? Diane Keaton was born Diane Hall in January 1946 in Los Angeles. However, her family had no ties to the film industry she would eventually thrive in. Her mother was a homemaker and photographer, and her father worked in real estate and civil engineering, both of whom helped spark her lifelong passion for the arts, including fashion and architecture.

While attending school in Santa Ana, California, Keaton developed an early interest in theater and singing. After just one year of college, she decided to pursue acting full-time and moved to Manhattan. Since Actors’ Equity already had a Diane Hall, she adopted Keaton, her mother’s maiden name, as her professional surname.

In New York, she studied with renowned acting teacher Sanford Meisner, whom she credited with giving her the freedom to “chart the complex terrain of human behavior within the safety of his guidance. It made playing with fire fun".

She made her film debut in the 1970 romantic comedy Lovers and Other Strangers, but her major breakthrough came a few years later when she was cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, a film that went on to win Best Picture and become one of the most revered in cinematic history. Despite its success, she initially hesitated to return for the sequel, but after reading the script, she ultimately chose to reprise her role.

Keaton earned her first Academy Award for Annie Hall and later received three additional nominations: for Reds, in which she portrayed journalist and suffragist Louise Bryant; Marvin's Room, as a caregiver who unexpectedly finds herself in need of care; and Something's Gotta Give.

