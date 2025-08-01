How did Hulk Hogan die? WWE legend’s cause of death revealed; what is acute myocardial infarction?

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been confirmed as a heart attack, known medically as an acute myocardial infarction. This happens when blood flow to the heart suddenly stops, causing damage.

Page Six reported this based on documents from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center. Records also show that Hogan had atrial fibrillation (AFib), a heart problem where the heartbeat becomes irregular and fast.

The WWE legend also had a type of blood cancer called Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) It affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. These health issues were mentioned in the medical report by the District Six Medical Examiner after his passing.

It wasn’t publicly known that he also had cancer. He had recent health issues as well and underwent a major neck surgery in May. Rumours claimed he had been in a coma. However, his wife, Sky Daily, denied it.

“His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage. None of those rumours is true,” Page Six quoted Daily as saying.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at age 71 after a heart attack at his home in Florida. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital but was declared dead there. His death was ruled natural. The cremation request has been approved, but the date is not confirmed yet.