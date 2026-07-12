Lindsey Graham death: US Senator Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's closest loyalists in Congress and a prominent advocate of a more assertive US foreign policy, died at the age of 71 on Saturday following a “brief and sudden illness”, his office announced.

In a statement shared on social media early Sunday, his office said the family “appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Emergency crews were called to Lindsey Graham’s Capitol Hill residence on Saturday night after receiving a report of a “cardiac arrest”, according to NBC News, which accessed police scanner audio. Later emergency medical services transmissions indicated that CPR was being performed.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ Lindsey Graham passed away from a 'brief and sudden illness' at the age of 71, as confirmed by his office. 2 Why was there speculation about foul play in Graham's death? ⌵ Speculation arose due to Graham's recent visit to Ukraine and threats made against him, but there is no public evidence supporting claims of foul play. 3 How did emergency personnel respond to Lindsey Graham's condition? ⌵ Emergency crews were called to Graham's Capitol Hill residence after reports of cardiac arrest, and CPR was performed on him before his transport to the hospital. 4 What were Lindsey Graham's political stances before his death? ⌵ Graham was known as a foreign policy hawk, advocating for military intervention and recently supporting sanctions against Russia while promoting assistance for Ukraine. 5 Should there be an investigation into Lindsey Graham's death? ⌵ Some individuals, including commentator Laura Loomer, have called for an investigation due to the circumstances of his death, particularly given his recent advocacy against Russia.

Images reviewed by it showed paramedics wheeling a person on a stretcher out of Graham’s home and into a waiting ambulance, while police vehicles and fire engines remained stationed outside the residence.

A senior aide to Graham told NBC News early Sunday that there had been no indication the senator was unwell before his death.

Trump on Lindsey Graham Trump described Graham as “like a member of the family. It’s very tough.” Speaking to NBC News' Meet the Press, Trump said Graham had called him on Saturday night after returning from a visit to Ukraine. “He sounded a little bit tired, but perfect,” the president said.

"Well, it's devastating. I thought he was fine. He called me last night. Where he was really becoming strong was the SAVE America Act, and I think he was going to be there very strongly on the filibuster... he was a strong advocate for SAVE America, and that's what he called me about last night," Trump mentioned.

Also Read | US Senator Lindsey Graham passes away at 71 from a brief and sudden illness

He added, “He's a tough one to lose. He was great -- he was unique in every way... He was like a member of the family to me. It's very tough. I want to honour the life of Lindsey Graham, so I don't want to talk about it. I told you that before the call... I want to talk about one person today -- Lindsey Graham.”

Who was Lindsey Graham? Widely regarded as a foreign policy hawk, Graham was among the most influential voices in Washington on international affairs and frequently advised Trump on issues including Iran and Russia. Just a day before his death, Graham had announced that he had reached an agreement with the Trump administration to advance a new package of sanctions against Russia.

As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, Graham also played a key role during Trump's second term, helping steer major Republican-backed legislation through the Senate, where the party held a narrow 53-47 majority.

Graham was elected to the Senate in 2002 after serving in the House of Representatives and built a reputation as a strong advocate of US military intervention and a robust national defence policy. In later years, those positions increasingly placed him at odds with the Republican Party's growing isolationist faction.

He eventually became one of Trump's closest political allies, despite briefly challenging him for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

Their relationship, however, began on a confrontational note. Graham had termed Trump as “unfit for office” during the campaign and also used a profanity to criticise him after Trump made disparaging remarks about Arizona Republican John McCain, Graham's close friend in the Senate and a Vietnam War veteran.

McCain, Graham and independent Senator Joe Lieberman of Connecticut were widely known as the “Three Amigos” and often travelled together internationally to advocate their foreign policy positions.