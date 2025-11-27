How did White House–area shooting unfold? 'Suspect came around a corner...'

Two members of the West Virginia National Guard deployed to Washington, DC, were shot on Wednesday, just a few blocks from the White House near a metro station, in what the city’s mayor described as a targeted attack, according to AP. Both have been hospitalised and are in critical condition, FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Bowser confirmed.

Shooting near White House: How did it take place? The soldiers were conducting a “high-visibility patrol” around 2:15 pm ET near 17th and I streets when a suspect rounded a corner and “ambushed” them, Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Jeff Carroll said during a briefing, as reported by Reuters. After both sides exchanged gunfire, other Guard personnel subdued the attacker, he added.

Jeffrey Carroll said investigators currently have no indication of a motive. Video seen by investigators shows that the attacker “came around the corner” and began shooting at the troops right away.

After hearing the shots, nearby troops rushed to the scene and restrained the gunman after he had been wounded, Carroll said during a news conference. “It appears to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard,” he said, adding that it remains unclear whether the suspect was shot by a Guard member or by a police officer.

“At this point, we have no other suspects,” Carroll asserted.

West Virginia Gov Patrick Morrisey at first announced that the soldiers had died, but later revised his statement, saying his office was “receiving conflicting reports” about their conditions.

A law enforcement official, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly, said the suspect in custody had also been shot, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration swiftly directed an additional 500 National Guard members to Washington. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump personally instructed him to deploy more forces.

National Guard members stand together behind yellow tape, after two National Guard members were shot near the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S

National Guard members near White House after shooting

According to the government’s latest update, approximately 2,200 troops are placed to the joint task force in the city.

What did Donald Trump say? While spending Thanksgiving in Florida, the president issued a statement on social media warning that the “animal” who shot the Guard members “will pay a very steep price.”

On his Truth Social account, Trump wrote: “God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

The unusual shooting of Guard members comes at a time when their deployment in Washington and other US cities has been a contentious issue for months, sparking legal battles and intensifying the national debate over the administration’s use of military forces to address what officials describe as surging crime.

