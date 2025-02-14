Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump and added “significant momentum to the India-USA friendship” during his high-profile US visit, which concluded on Thursday.

The leaders discussed various issues related to India-US trade, illegal immigration, trade tariffs, defence cooperation, energy trade, and terrorism.

7 things Donald Trump said about Narendra Modi -Trump welcomed Modi by sharing a warm hug refered to him as an “old-friend”. Here are key things which Donald Trump said about Narendra Modi.

-While welcoming Narendra Modi at the White House with a warm hug, Donald Trump said, “We missed you a lot”.

-"Our talks will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship," wrote Donald Trump in a note after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

-The US president also acknowledged that the Indian prime minister is doing a great job in India and people are discussing it. “He is doing really a great job in India. Everybody talks about him. He is doing a really fantastic job,” Donald Trump said.

-Calling PM Modi “a great leader”, Donald Trump said that his Indian counterpart is an “old friend”. “PM Modi has been a friend for a long time,” said Donald Trump.

-President Trump praised PM and wrote in the book “Our Journey Together” which he presented to PM - “Mr. Prime Minister, You Are Great”

“I am thrilled to welcome my friend PM Modi. He is a special man,” he added.

-At one point, Donald Trump made it clear that there is not even a contest on who is a better negotiator between the two.“He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest,”