How Donald Trump describes PM Modi: ‘Friend for long time, tough negotiator’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his high-profile visit to the United States. During his visit, PM Modi met US President Donald Trump, his aide and Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other dignitaries. Here's what Trump said about Modi after meeting.

Updated14 Feb 2025, 11:23 AM IST
PM Modi US visit: Ten things Donald Trump said about PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met United States President Donald Trump and added “significant momentum to the India-USA friendship” during his high-profile US visit, which concluded on Thursday.

The leaders discussed various issues related to India-US trade, illegal immigration, trade tariffs, defence cooperation, energy trade, and terrorism.

7 things Donald Trump said about Narendra Modi

-Trump welcomed Modi by sharing a warm hug refered to him as an “old-friend”. Here are key things which Donald Trump said about Narendra Modi.

-While welcoming Narendra Modi at the White House with a warm hug, Donald Trump said, “We missed you a lot”.

-"Our talks will add significant momentum to the India-USA friendship," wrote Donald Trump in a note after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

-The US president also acknowledged that the Indian prime minister is doing a great job in India and people are discussing it. “He is doing really a great job in India. Everybody talks about him. He is doing a really fantastic job,” Donald Trump said.

-Calling PM Modi “a great leader”, Donald Trump said that his Indian counterpart is an “old friend”. “PM Modi has been a friend for a long time,” said Donald Trump.

-President Trump praised PM and wrote in the book “Our Journey Together” which he presented to PM - “Mr. Prime Minister, You Are Great”

“I am thrilled to welcome my friend PM Modi. He is a special man,” he added.

-At one point, Donald Trump made it clear that there is not even a contest on who is a better negotiator between the two.“He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest,”

Trump said that he, PM Modi, and their nations share "great unity and great friendship." He called it "important" to remain united as nations.

First Published:14 Feb 2025, 11:23 AM IST
