Thousands of federal government employees were dismissed in the first month of US President Donald Trump's administration. The White House and the Department of Government Efficiency terminated both new and career workers. Meanwhile, agency leaders have been instructed to prepare for “large-scale reductions in force” and freeze trillions of dollars in federal grant funds, as reported by the Associated Press.

The impact extends beyond the national capital region, home to about 20% of the 2.4 million civilian federal workers, excluding military personnel and postal workers. According to the report by AP, over 80% of the federal workforce resides outside the Washington area.

According to the official website of the National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE), here’s a look at what’s happened Within one month of US President Donald Trump taking office:

Federal Hiring Freeze In his initial set of executive orders, Trump enacted a federal hiring freeze, similar to an action he took at the beginning of his first term in an effort to shrink the size of government. This order halts the hiring of new employees as well as filling a number of vacant positions.

“The President will usher in a golden age for America by reforming and improving the government bureaucracy to work for the American people,” White House officials wrote in a summary of presidential actions Monday.

Federal workers fired President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired Air Force Gen CQ Brown Jr. as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday, removing a groundbreaking fighter pilot and respected officer, according to a report by the Associated Press.

This move was part of a broader effort led by his defence secretary to eliminate military leaders who support diversity and equity within the ranks. Brown's dismissal, marking the ousting of only the second Black general to serve in this position, is likely to send shockwaves through the Pentagon. His 16 months in the role had been primarily focused on the war in Ukraine and the escalating conflict in the Middle East, as reported by the Associated Press.

“I want to thank General Charles CQ' Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family,” Trump posted on social media.

Moreover, thousands of federal workers have been dismissed, with agencies affected including the Department of Education, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, United States Agency for International Development, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of the Interior, Office of Personnel Management, General Services Administration, and Small Business Administration.

Firings in Pentagon Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a statement praising both Caine and Brown, also announced the firings of two additional senior officers: Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Jim Slife.

Franchetti becomes the second high-ranking female military officer to be dismissed by the Trump administration, following the firing of Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan just a day after Trump’s inauguration, according to the official website of NFFE.

Return-to-work orders President Trump also signed a return-to-office executive order instructing agencies to require their federal employees to return to work at the office “as soon as practicable.” He directed agencies to end remote work arrangements and require employees to work in person full time.

DEI Slashings The Trump administration also instructed that all federal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) staff be placed on paid leave and eventually laid off. This decision followed a first-day executive order by President Trump that mandated the removal of the federal government’s diversity and inclusion programs, said NFFE.

Federal workers have been offered a “buyout deal” as part of Trump’s efforts to significantly reduce the size of the federal workforce. This initiative aims to encourage voluntary departures and streamline government operations.