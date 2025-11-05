How global media reported US election, Mamdani's win: From ‘signal’ to Trump to NYC's love for socialism

Democratic candidates have performed exceptionally well in the US mayoral polls, the first major elections conducted in the US after President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office.

Democratic contender Zohran Mamdani is set to become the first South Asian and first Muslim mayor of New York City, defeating Andrew Cuomo, who received the support of Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Ackman.

Apart from Mamdani, Democrats secured the mayoral wins in Virginia and New Jersey, the only states with elections for new leaders this year.

Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill was elected as the governor of New Jersey, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state representative. The US polls have garnered significant national attention as they approach the 2026 midterms and especially amid Trump's open criticism of Mamdani.

Here's a look at how international media have reported US mayoral polls:

Is ‘charismatic’ Mamdani yet to face challenges? In an article titled “Mamdani seals remarkable victory - but real challenges await,” British daily BBC News highlighted how the 34-year-old mayor-elect resonates with the Democratic Party's ideology.

“He is young and charismatic, with his generation's natural comfort with social media. His ethnicity reflects the diversity of the party's base,” the report said.

Comparing Mamdani's victory to that of Democrat Bill de Blasio, who won his race 12 years by New York City's economic and social inequalities. However, De Blasio left office eight years later, facing widespread unpopularity and a mixed record of achievements, as he grappled with the constraints of his mayoral power in implementing new policies, the report noted.

“Mamdani will have to grapple with those same limits - and those same expectations,” it said. This becomes especially important as Trump earlier threatened to reduce federal funding if Mamdani comes into power.

Is Democratic victory a signal for Trump? According to an exit poll conducted by US-based CNN, voters attributed dissatisfaction with Trump as a factor that helped fuel Democratic wins in the elections.

In four high-profile contests, including the governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey, most voters in the New York City mayoral election disapprove of Trump’s performance.

In Virginia, New Jersey, and California, over half the electorate views their vote as a signal to Trump, mostly one of opposition. This sentiment contributed to Democratic victories, as seen in the wins of Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger in Virginia.

What does victory mean for future of Democrats? According to a report by the UK-based Guardian, even though Democrats have won across key states, they should not misread the results

“While losing elections is bad, misreading the results can be worse. When Democrats narrowly lost the House of Representatives in 2022 but outperformed expectations, they took it as a sign that all was well with the status quo. Instead of challenging Joe Biden, they let him run for a second presidential term and paid the price,” the report said.

Did Mamdani win due to NYC's love for Socialism? According to a report by US-based Fox News, Mamdani's victory cannot be attributed to his idea of Socialism; rather, people voted out of frustration with the unfair system.

“Mamdani didn’t win because New York suddenly fell in love with socialism. He won because he captured something every politician should be listening to right now — a deep frustration that the system doesn’t feel fair anymore,” the report claimed.

Highlighting the rising living expenses and taxes in the city, the report further said, “That frustration isn’t confined to struggling families or low-income voters. It’s spreading among people who are doing fine — the educated, ambitious, upwardly mobile professionals who were supposed to be living the dream but can’t shake the feeling that they’re falling behind.”

Will Mamdani's victory impact Jews? Jewish media portal, Jerusalem Post, which has often urged voters not to vote for Mamdani, citing a threat to Jews. In a recent report, the post said, “the city’s Jewish community has been divided in its support of Mamdani.”

Highlighting Mamdani's victory, the report further claimed, “this is a clear message for the Democratic Party: Antisemites can lead; they are no longer in the margins. This means that being a supporter of a boycott of Israel – not just West Bank goods but also sovereign Israel – is normal.”