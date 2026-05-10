'How I Met Your Mother’ actor Nick Pasqual faces life sentence after brutal knife attack on makeup artist ex-girlfriend

Actor Nick Pasqual has been found guilty of attempted murder nearly two years after Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn was violently attacked inside her Los Angeles home, according to reports.

Pasqual, known for his appearance in the television series How I Met Your Mother, had earlier been accused of breaking into Shehorn’s residence in Los Angeles at around 4:30 a.m. on May 23, 2024. According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, he “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime.”

Authorities alleged that Pasqual fled after the attack before later being detained at a US-Mexico border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Court Finds Actor Guilty According to ABC7, a California court on Friday, May 8, found Pasqual guilty of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend, or child’s parent.

The report said the actor could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

During proceedings at the San Fernando Courthouse, Shehorn appeared with visible scars on her arm and neck as she described the alleged violence that took place before the couple separated.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open,” she said, according to ABC7. “I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door.”

Earlier Arrest And Restraining Order Reports said Pasqual had been booked into a Los Angeles jail five days before the attempted murder incident but was later released on a $50,000 bond.

“As soon as he paid his bail, he came after her,” Shehorn’s friend Jeff Dornoff told PEOPLE in May 2024.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Shehorn had also filed a restraining order against Pasqual over allegations of domestic abuse before the attack took place.

Her friend Christine White later discovered her critically injured on the morning of May 23. White reportedly found Shehorn lying in a pool of blood with what she believed were more than 20 stab wounds.

“I just told her to keep her hand on her throat to stop the bleeding,” White previously told the Los Angeles Times.

Long Road To Recovery Following the attack, Shehorn underwent 14 hours of intensive life-saving and reconstructive surgeries. Reports said she remained in intensive care for several days before later being moved to another part of the hospital.

In a GoFundMe update shared on May 29, 2024, Dornoff said Shehorn had started recovering from the traumatic incident.

“Allie Shehorn is making positive steps to her recovery,” he wrote. “It's still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination.”

More than a month later, Dornoff shared another update saying the makeup artist was “doing well” and had made “really great strides in her recovery.”

“Allie has an awesome group of family and friends who have helped house her, transport her and give the tlc she's needed,” he wrote on July 16, 2024. “The main thing is she has been kept safe and happy, which accounts for her awesome healing.”

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He also thanked supporters for standing by Shehorn during the legal proceedings.