How Karoline Leavitt rose from the ranks of an intern to become Donald Trump’s pick for White House press secretary

  • Donald Trump picks former White House intern Karoline Leavitt as the press secretary | A look at her journey

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 Nov 2024, 01:00 PM IST
How Karoline Leavitt rose from the ranks of an intern to become Donald Trump's pick for White House press secretary
How Karoline Leavitt rose from the ranks of an intern to become Donald Trump’s pick for White House press secretary(AP)

Donald Trump, on Friday, picked Karoline Leavitt to serve as the White House press secretary in his next administration. During her time in college, Leavitt had interned at Trump's White House press office, and Fox News, say reports.

Karoline Leavitt's initial stints at the White House gave her the "first glimpse into the world of press," which eventually led her to pursue a career in press relations, reported US magazine Politico. She is only 27-years-old, which makes her the youngest person to hold the high profile position.

Karoline Leavitt's career

Leavitt began her career in the Trump administration shortly after graduating in 2019, where she initially served as a presidential writer, and later as assistant press secretary.

Also Read | Trump’s win signals growing discontent with globalisation: Jaishankar

"I helped prepare Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for high-pressure briefings and fought against the biased mainstream media," her 2022 campaign website stated, reported BBC.

After leaving the White House, Leavitt served as the communications director for Elise Stefanik, a senior Republican congresswoman, who has been nominated by President-elect Trump to serve as the United Nations ambassador.

Leavitt left that role to run for Congress, securing the Republican nomination for New Hampshire's first congressional district in 2022. However, she lost the general election to Democrat Chris Pappas.

Also Read | Trump plans to ’weaponise’ US judiciary for ’vengeance’ with Gaetz’s nomination?

Reportedly, Leavitt's campaign platform aligned closely with many of Trump's key priorities. On the economy, she pledged to "CUT taxes" and champion pro-growth, free-market policies. She positioned herself as a strong advocate for law enforcement and secure borders, emphasizing "ZERO tolerance for illegal immigration" and committing to the completion of the border wall, mentioned a BBC report.

In January 2024, Leavitt joined Trump's third presidential campaign as his campaign press secretary.

More about Karoline Leavitt

A native of New Hampshire, the to-be youngest White House press secretary is also a mother. According to a report by The Conservateur, Karoline Leavitt was six months pregnant, when she joined Trump's presidential campaign in January 2024, and slept only ‘four hours a night’ to garner support for the Republican.

Also Read | John Thune to lead Senate Republicans, marking a new era in GOP leadership

Donald Trump vowed that “Karoline is smart, tough”, and would deliver the GOP(Grand Old Party's) “message to the American People as we(GOP) Make America Great Again,” reported Reuters.

The White House press secretary serves as the key spokesperson for the administration, providing regular updates to the media and handling questions on behalf of the White House, all while ensuring that sensitive or confidential information is kept secure.

 

 

Key Takeaways
  • Karoline Leavitt’s career highlights the importance of internships in building political careers.
  • Leavitt’s alignment with Trump’s policies showcases how personal beliefs can shape political trajectories.
  • The challenges of balancing motherhood and a high-profile job are evident in Leavitt’s story.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsHow Karoline Leavitt rose from the ranks of an intern to become Donald Trump’s pick for White House press secretary

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.