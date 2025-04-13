How Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago dinner with Jeff Bezos sealed her a $40 million Amazon documentary deal

First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has inked a $40 million deal with Jeff Bezos' Amazon to produce a documentary about her life. The documentary, slated to release on Amazon Prime Video, will provide a glimpse of her life during her husband Donald Trump's anticipated return as President.

Melania Trump inked the deal with Amazon over a dinner with Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez in December 2024, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Dinner to seal a $40 million dollar deal As per the Wall Street Journal report, in December 2024 when Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez met in 2024 at Mar-a-Lago for dinner, a lot was at stake for the now-First Lady.

At the time, she was looking for a buyer of her documentary that will chronicle her transition back as the First Lady of US, with her agent pitching the film to multiple studios including Amazon.

Melania Trump's agent was later also trying to sell “sponsorships” for the film with a $10 million starting amount to prominent CEOs and billionaires who were at Donald Trump's inauguration.

A week after Melania's dinner with the Bezos couple, Amazon agreed to pay $40 million for licencing her film, in a rather hefty amount for a company that prides itself in negotiating deals. According to WSJ, this was the most Amazon had ever spent on a documentary and nearly three times the next-closest offer.

What's more surprising is the fact that Netflix and Apple declined to even bid for the film. Paramount reportedly made a $4 million offer for distribution rights and Disney offered $14 million.

Also Read | Melania Trump’s solo appearance in elegant tan suit to back deepfake porn bill

“We licensed the upcoming Melania Trump documentary film and series for one reason and one reason only—because we think customers are going to love it,” an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying by WSJ.

Melania Trump will receive more than 70 per cent of the $40 million, as per the report. This translates to a remuneration of around $28 million.

Melania Trump documentary Amazon said in a statement that the Melania Trump documentary will give viewers an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes look” at Melania Trump and also promised a “truly unique story.”

The documentary, directed by Brett Ratner, will see a mid-2025 release. Melania Trump will be the executive producer.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, Melania said the documentary will chronicle her day-to-day life.

Also Read | Melania Trump’s Amazon documentary to have cameos from Barron and Donald Trump

“It’s day-to-day, from transition team to packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need,” she said.